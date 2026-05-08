Sabres announce Stark Tech as Official Away Game Jersey Patch Partner

For more than 30 years, Stark Tech has helped manage the energy in KeyBank Center so that the Buffalo Sabres can bring their energy on the ice.

Now, the Buffalo-based company will be recognizable at NHL arenas throughout North America as the Sabres’ first-ever Official Away Jersey Patch Partner.

The partnership will see the Stark Tech logo featured on the Sabres’ white away jerseys beginning in the 2026-27 season.

“This is an exciting and important time for our organization on both the team and business sides,” said Pete Guelli, Buffalo Sabres President of Business Operations. “We felt it was important to be patient and intentional in finding the right partner to be represented on our jerseys. Ultimately, Stark Tech emerged as the best fit for where we are today and where we are headed.”

Stark Tech is a technology provider of facilities and energy solutions proudly headquartered in Williamsville. The company has provided energy-efficient technology solutions to schools, healthcare facilities and sports venues across North America.

Their work includes optimization of KeyBank Center technologies, including ice preparation and gametime monitoring. Stark Tech has played a crucial role in the KeyBank Center ice being frequently rated by NHL players amongst the league’s top ice surfaces.