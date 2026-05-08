Sabres announce Stark Tech as Official Away Game Jersey Patch Partner

The Buffalo-based company will be featured on the Sabres’ white away jerseys beginning in 2026-27.

Announcement graphic - sabres.com
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

For more than 30 years, Stark Tech has helped manage the energy in KeyBank Center so that the Buffalo Sabres can bring their energy on the ice.  

Now, the Buffalo-based company will be recognizable at NHL arenas throughout North America as the Sabres’ first-ever Official Away Jersey Patch Partner.  

The partnership will see the Stark Tech logo featured on the Sabres’ white away jerseys beginning in the 2026-27 season.  

“This is an exciting and important time for our organization on both the team and business sides,” said Pete Guelli, Buffalo Sabres President of Business Operations. “We felt it was important to be patient and intentional in finding the right partner to be represented on our jerseys. Ultimately, Stark Tech emerged as the best fit for where we are today and where we are headed.”

Stark Tech is a technology provider of facilities and energy solutions proudly headquartered in Williamsville. The company has provided energy-efficient technology solutions to schools, healthcare facilities and sports venues across North America.  

Their work includes optimization of KeyBank Center technologies, including ice preparation and gametime monitoring. Stark Tech has played a crucial role in the KeyBank Center ice being frequently rated by NHL players amongst the league’s top ice surfaces.

Introducing Stark Tech as our away jersey patch partner!

“We’re thrilled that Stark Tech will be represented on our away game jerseys. They have a deep expertise in delivering integrated technology solutions in complex, high-performance venues, including KeyBank Center,” said Jake Vernon, Buffalo Sabres Chief Commercial Officer. “This is a natural fit because success in our business, much like theirs, is driven by innovation and a relentless focus on the details that elevate performance and the overall fan experience.”

“This marks a historic milestone for Stark Tech,” said Tim Geiger, President of Stark Tech. “After more than 30 years of supporting the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, we’re proud to expand our partnership as the patch partner for away games. This builds on our strong presence across Buffalo’s professional sports landscape, including our role as the Official Building Solutions Partner of the Buffalo Bills. When championship-caliber organizations trust us to enhance their facilities and elevate the fan experience, it speaks volumes about what we can deliver, not just for sports venues, but for commercial and industrial buildings everywhere.” 

Stark Tech also provides Master Systems Integration at KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter including HVAC controls, security, lighting, and critical power systems.  

“What started as a small, dedicated team supporting the Buffalo Sabres organization with targeted building solutions has grown into a comprehensive organization delivering measurable operational, financial, and energy efficiencies for customers across industries,” said Rob Beckman, EVP and Chief Financial Officer for Stark Tech. “That growth has enabled us to enhance our partnership with the Buffalo Sabres, bringing innovation, tech-enabled solutions, and best-in-class service to the national stage.” 

“Professional sports demand peak performance both on and off the ice,” said John Stuber, VP of Sports & Entertainment Sales for Stark Tech. “The way we deliver Master Systems Integration supports teams and venues with intelligent building solutions that drive the energy to power arenas to operate efficiently and reliably, creating the ideal environment for the players and fans to bring the energy that drives the game.” 

Stark Tech has helped operate KeyBank Center since the building opened in 1996. What began as a service relationship has developed across three decades into a true partnership between premier Buffalo organizations that will now be showcased across North America.  

Learn more about Stark Tech at their official website.

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