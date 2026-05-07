Playoff notebook | Sabres’ challenge in defending Montreal’s top line

Early success against Suzuki, Caufield and Slafkovsky; quotes from Thursday’s off-day.

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By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have their hands full this round with the Montreal Canadiens’ top line.

Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky have had a slow start together these playoffs, including in the Sabres’ 4-2 Game 1 win on Wednesday. Suzuki has just one goal and one assist at even strength, while his wingers Caufield and Slafkovsky have been held off the 5-on-5 scoresheet entirely through eight games.

But those guys were one of the league’s most potent trios in the regular season, totaling 72 goals and 161 points at even strength. They played nearly 600 minutes together, during which Montreal outscored its opponents 42-25 (Natural Stat Trick).

While the line had a fair amount of offensive-zone time in Game 1, especially during the Canadiens’ third-period push, they were credited with just one high-danger scoring chance and failed to break through. Suzuki did score on the power play.

“They’re a really good line. They have a ton of skill, they read the ice very well,” said Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin. “They’re dangerous when they get their chances, so we have to take away time and space, keep staying on them and make it hard on them. I think we did a pretty good job; I think we can do even better.”

Montreal coach Martin St. Louis remarked postgame that the line had more puck possession and room to work than in their seven-game series against Tampa Bay last round. Whereas the Lightning consistently matched up their top line – centered by Selke Trophy finalist Anthony Cirelli – with Suzuki’s, the Sabres don’t approach matchups that way.

In Game 1, the Tage Thompson and Josh Norris lines each handled six-plus minutes of the Suzuki trio, and Ryan McLeod’s line also took some shifts against them. Five defensemen played five-plus minutes against the line.

“It’s comforting when I can say that I trust every line to play against anybody,” coach Lindy Ruff reiterated. “And a lot of times, ‘whatever line you want to call them’ will produce no matter who they’re playing. We’re pretty locked into how we need to play. It is a luxury, because you don’t have to look down the other bench and see who’s coming and maybe skip a line.”

That four-line usage, Ruff continued, allows for good distribution of ice time – easier to manage with a lead, of course. Every Sabres forward skated between 10 and 20 minutes in the Game 1 win. And guys across the lineup did their part in defending Montreal’s top scorers:

1st period, 8:01: Slafkovsky gains a clean zone entry, but Owen Power steps up in the left circle to block Suzuki’s attempt. Montreal does regain possession, but Caufield sends a pass out of the zone.

Power blocks Suzuki's shot

2nd period, 4:35: Josh Norris hits Caufield on the wall, then beats Suzuki in a puck battle to keep those Canadiens in their defensive zone. Suzuki is a Selke finalist, himself, but that’s where the Sabres want his line spending its shifts.

Norris keeps Canadiens in their own end

3rd period, 0:05: Right off the opening draw, Mattias Samuelsson lays the boom on Slafkovsky. His step-up creates a 2-on-1 for Slafkovsky’s linemates, but Alex Lyon makes a save on Caufield.

Samuelsson's hit on Slafkovsky creates a 2-on-1 for Montreal

While it’s important to stay physical with that line, especially the 22-year-old Slafkovsky who took a beating in Round 1, the Sabres need to pick their spots and not give up too many grade-A chances – with enough good looks, those guys will get hot eventually.

“The Boston series, it was just bang, bang, bang. We took ice away, we didn’t give them any time, we were on top of them,” Ruff said. “… That top line, Slafkovsky is one hell of a player. And then you’ve got a 50-goal scorer (Caufield) on that line at the same time, so maybe they will generate a little bit more.”

Thursday media

The Sabres didn’t practice Thursday, but Ruff, Dahlin and Lyon each addressed the media. Some highlights:

Dahlin on being named a Norris Trophy finalist:

“It means a lot. We grinded for a lot of years, and finally the team has success. And when the team is having success, you usually get individual success, too. So, it’s unreal. It’s cool.”

Rasmus Dahlin - May 7, 2026

Ruff on Dahlin’s role in the Sabres’ team culture:

“I feel the best captains are the captains that are the captain for everybody. Not just the guys that are struggling or your friend or your countrymen; it’s the captain for everybody. And I just feel he is a guy that cares about everybody. He’s not just a captain for his fellow defensemen; he's there for everyone, and I think that’s the most important thing. First and foremost, you lead by example, then you can be vocal.”

Lindy Ruff - May 7, 2026

Lyon (4-1, .950 save percentage) on his approach to the off-day between games:

"The priority is the body. Just try to get the body in the best shape as possible for tomorrow. When you're going every other day, it's a grind emotionally, and it's almost like you have to come down after and then kind of rework yourself back up. But it's important to pay attention to it. There's no days off; we’ve been treating it the right way."

Alex Lyon - May 7, 2026

Up next

Game 2 is Friday at 7 p.m. on TNT and HBO MAX. As always, Brian Duff and Marty Biron’s pregame and postgame shows will be available on MSG, the Sabres’ social channels and the Buffalo Sabres App.

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