Game 3 takeaways | Mistakes prove costly as Sabres fall behind in series

MONTREAL – Entering Sunday, the Buffalo Sabres knew they needed to clean up their puck play and stop feeding rush opportunities to the highly skilled Montreal Canadiens.
But Game 3 at a raucous Bell Centre looked a lot like Game 2 a couple nights prior, and a 6-2 loss now has the Sabres trailing the second-round series, 2-1.
“There [were] spurts throughout the game where I thought we got to our game and played to our standard, but just not consistent enough,” said Tage Thompson, who opened the scoring early to snap his seven-game goal drought. “We gave them life. A couple plays we didn’t execute on, they capitalize on them, and obviously the building is pretty rocking, so it’s a little deflating.”
The Sabres had preached the importance of a good start and got one. The top line forechecked to keep the opening shift alive, and Thompson took a rebound off the end boards to score just 53 seconds in – his third goal of the playoffs.
From there, however, the Canadiens got to their game, racing up ice at every opportunity and peppering Alex Lyon with dangerous scoring chances. The Buffalo goalie stood on his head for a while, turning aside close-range shots from Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Phillip Danault and Jake Evans, but the Evans save popped out to Alex Newhook for a rebound goal, tying it 1-1 late in the period.