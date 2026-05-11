Game 3 takeaways | Mistakes prove costly as Sabres fall behind in series

Lyon, starting a seventh straight game, made 13 saves in that first period and finished the night with 31 on 36 shots.

“He was very good all night,” coach Lindy Ruff insisted. “Nothing about Alex Lyon, this game.”

Montreal broke things open in the second period. Offensive-zone penalties set up power-play goals by Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, and a giveaway in the neutral zone at even strength allowed Zachary Bolduc to score on an odd-man rush.

Like in Game 2, Sabres mistakes rarely went unpunished.

“You give them opportunities, they don’t need a whole lot to put it in the back of the net,” Thompson said. “I think we’ve been opening it up a little bit too much, taking a little bit too many risks off the rush. Obviously, we like when our D are joining, getting involved in the play, but we’ve got to be smart when we do that, pick our times, and forwards got to be better at covering when they are in there and tracking back.”

Buffalo regained some momentum when Rasmus Dahlin scored on a power play late in the second. That set up a strong push to start the third, with strong forechecking and extended time in the Montreal zone – including a power play with a full two minutes of pressure. Before they could beat goalie Jakub Dobes again, though, the Canadiens broke free on another odd-man rush, and Kirby Dach restored their three-goal lead.

The Sabres now face their first series deficit of these playoffs and know they have their hands full with the Canadiens. As Thompson pointed out, they’ve thrived in near-must-win hockey for the last five months, so this isn’t exactly uncharted territory – but they “definitely need urgency without panic.”

“I said before this started, they beat a hell of a team (Tampa Bay), they are a hell of a team,” Ruff said. “Don't take them for granted. If we don't realize it now, we're never going to realize it.”

Added Bowen Byram: “We all know in here that, when we’re at the top of our game and playing as good as we can, we’re a good hockey team, too. … No one’s got their head hung walking out of here. They beat us, you take it like a man and move on to the next one.”

Game 4 is Tuesday at 7 p.m. First, here are some more takeaways from Sunday’s loss.