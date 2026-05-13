‘Belief never wavered’ | Sabres bounce back admirably to tie series in Montreal

MONTREAL – Game 4 on Tuesday at Bell Centre had just about everything. A video review of a video review. Penalties by the dozen. A goal from center ice. A rock-solid return to the net after three weeks on the bench. A heroic, shot-blocking flurry late. The list goes on.

Through it all, after three nail-biting hours, the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens, 3-2, to tie their second-round series at two games apiece. Zach Benson’s power-play goal early in the third period was the game winner, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves in his first action since Game 2 of the first round.

The Sabres had their skeptics in the wake of four-goal losses in Games 2 and 3, which set up a near-must-win situation in the league’s most hostile environment. But those external doubters weren’t the ones hopping over the boards and grinding out a victory.

“Our belief never wavered,” Benson said.

“I don’t think there’s ever been wavering confidence in our group all season,” echoed Tage Thompson. “From Day 1, we had people doubting us and counting us out. It’s all these guys inside this room, our staff, that’s the only opinions that matter in here, and we all believe in each other.”

Thompson felt the Sabres let their emotions get away from them in Game 3, and they were put to the test right away in Game 4. Mattias Samuelsson opened the scoring in a dominant start for Buffalo, and minutes later, a video review revealed that Jack Quinn had doubled the lead, his close-range shot taking goalie Jakub Dobes’ glove across the goal line.

But the Canadiens challenged the already-reviewed play for goalie interference and got it overturned. The 10-minute delay took a Sabres goal off the board, killed their early momentum and led to, in short order, a tying goal from Montreal’s Alex Newhook. Cole Caufield added a power-play goal in the last minute of the period, so the Sabres faced a 2-1 deficit (undeserved, they felt) at the first intermission.

“We learned our lesson,” said Thompson, “and in a similar situation coming into the first intermission, did a way better job regrouping, just calming ourselves back down. I thought we played a great game.”