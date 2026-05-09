At the Horn | Canadiens 5 - Sabres 1

The Buffalo Sabres lost 5-1 to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of their second-round series Friday at KeyBank Center.

The series now shifts to Montreal tied 1-1. Game 3 is Sunday at 7 p.m.

Buffalo found itself trailing right away after Montreal’s Alex Newhook and Mike Matheson scored in the opening five minutes; Newhook scored again in the second. Zach Benson finally got the Sabres on the board right before the second intermission, his third goal of the playoffs, but the Canadiens answered early in the third to kill any hopes of a comeback.

Alex Lyon made his sixth straight start in net for the Sabres and made 23 saves on 27 shots.