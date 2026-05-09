At the Horn | Canadiens 5 - Sabres 1

Quick recap and highlights from Game 2 loss.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres lost 5-1 to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of their second-round series Friday at KeyBank Center.

The series now shifts to Montreal tied 1-1. Game 3 is Sunday at 7 p.m.

Buffalo found itself trailing right away after Montreal’s Alex Newhook and Mike Matheson scored in the opening five minutes; Newhook scored again in the second. Zach Benson finally got the Sabres on the board right before the second intermission, his third goal of the playoffs, but the Canadiens answered early in the third to kill any hopes of a comeback.

Alex Lyon made his sixth straight start in net for the Sabres and made 23 saves on 27 shots.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

MTL 1 – BUF 0 | Period 1, 1:36 – Alex Newhook (2) from Kaiden Guhle (5) and Lane Hutson (5)

MTL 2 – BUF 0 | Period 1, 4:27 – Mike Matheson (1) from Phillip Danault (2)

MTL 3 – BUF 0  | Period 2, 4:47 – Alex Newhook (3) from Jake Evans (2) and Noah Dobson (1)

MTL 3 – BUF 1 | Period 2, 19:22 – Zach Benson (3) from Conor Timmins (1) and Josh Doan (4)

Zach Benson gets the Sabres on the board

MTL 4 – BUF 1 | Period 3, 3:54 – Alexandre Carrier (1) (unassisted)

MTL 5 – BUF 1 | Period 3, 15:59 (EN) – Nick Suzuki (3) from Josh Anderson (2)

Game highlights

FINAL | Canadiens 5 - Sabres 1

Postgame media

Rasmus Dahlin - May 8, 2026

Tage Thompson - May 8, 2026

Zach Benson - May 8, 2026

Lindy Ruff - May 9, 2026

Game photos

Up next

Game 3 is Sunday at 7 p.m. in Montreal on ESPN. As always, Brian Duff and Marty Biron’s pregame and postgame shows will be available on MSG, the Sabres’ social channels and the Buffalo Sabres App.

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