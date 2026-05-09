‘Balancing the emotions’ | Sabres reset after Game 2, head to Montreal

Bowen Byram captured the emotional swings of a playoff series during his appearance on Sabres Live earlier this week:

“I just always laugh, because you win Game 1 at home, you think you’re gonna win in four. You lose Game 2 at home, you think you’re gonna lose in 5,” the defenseman said. “That’s just how it always seems to be. It’s just a really stressful time.”

Byram was reflecting on the first-round matchup against Boston; sure enough, Buffalo again finds itself in that same situation. An exciting Game 1 win set up a disappointing Game 2 loss Friday at KeyBank Center, so the Sabres and Canadiens are tied 1-1 heading to Montreal.

One day between playoff games – Game 3 is Sunday at 7 p.m. – previously meant no practice for the Sabres, but they skated before Saturday’s flight to wash the Game 2 taste out of their mouths. Specifically, to clean up the poor puck play that plagued them in the 5-1 defeat.

“We talked before practice about balancing the emotions of wins and losses in playoffs,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “… Same type of emotion we had after Game 2 of the previous series. We knew we had to go play really well in Boston, and we did.”

“We had a good meeting,” Alex Tuch said. “As we got skating out there, I think everyone loosened up a little bit. Getting back into playing hockey, some good laughs and just trying to stay loose. Trying to build up each other’s confidence and get back to how we know we can play.”