Sabres at Canadiens - Game 4 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres will look to even their second-round playoff series with the Montreal Canadiens when they play Game 4 at Bell Centre on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Montreal leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

It’s the first time the Sabres have trailed a series in these playoffs, but a season’s worth of overcoming adversity – including clawing their way out last place in the Eastern Conference in early December – has them confident in their ability to respond.

“You’ve got to reset,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “Playoffs is about the next game. It’s not about the past one. The only thing we can control now is Game 4.

“We’ve answered a lot of questions this year about tough situations and adversity early in the year. … I’m really confident in the group.”

The Sabres’ decision making with the puck has been a point of emphasis in their last two losses (and at points in their Game 1 win). Turnovers fueled the Canadiens’ rush offense, one of the most dangerous in the league. The challenge in Game 3 was compounded by five offensive-zone penalties, which led to two power-play goals for Montreal.

“I think we’ve just got to get back to our game,” Zach Benson said. “I don’t think we’ve played our best this series yet. We’ve just got to get back to our game: playing predictable, playing quick, and just compete all over the ice.”