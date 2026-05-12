Sabres at Canadiens - Game 4 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres look to even the series in Montreal.

Game 4 (1)
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will look to even their second-round playoff series with the Montreal Canadiens when they play Game 4 at Bell Centre on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Montreal leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

It’s the first time the Sabres have trailed a series in these playoffs, but a season’s worth of overcoming adversity – including clawing their way out last place in the Eastern Conference in early December – has them confident in their ability to respond.

“You’ve got to reset,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “Playoffs is about the next game. It’s not about the past one. The only thing we can control now is Game 4.

“We’ve answered a lot of questions this year about tough situations and adversity early in the year. … I’m really confident in the group.”

The Sabres’ decision making with the puck has been a point of emphasis in their last two losses (and at points in their Game 1 win). Turnovers fueled the Canadiens’ rush offense, one of the most dangerous in the league. The challenge in Game 3 was compounded by five offensive-zone penalties, which led to two power-play goals for Montreal.

“I think we’ve just got to get back to our game,” Zach Benson said. “I don’t think we’ve played our best this series yet. We’ve just got to get back to our game: playing predictable, playing quick, and just compete all over the ice.”

How to watch

TV (national): ESPN

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App (Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray on the call)

Pregame and Postgame Shows featuring Brian Duff and Martin Biron will air on MSG and the Sabres App along with the team's X, Facebook and YouTube channels. The pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Lineup notes

The Sabres did not practice on Monday, so any potential lineup changes would first be revealed during Tuesday’s morning skate. The team is scheduled to take the ice at 11:30 a.m.

Series statistics

20260512 Preview Stats

Numbers to know

  • Josh Doan enters Tuesday on a four-game assist streak. The last Sabres player with assists in five straight playoff games was Tim Connolly in 2006.
  • Despite giving up nine goals in the last two games, Alex Lyon still ranks fifth among playoff goaltenders with a .921 save percentage.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has five points in his last five games, including a goal and an assist in Game 3.

Scouting the Habs

While Montreal’s star players all managed to make an impact in Game 3 – Cole Caufield and Juraj Slakovsky scored power-play goals while Lane Hutson had two assists – it’s been 25-year-old Alex Newhook who’s arguably made the biggest difference offensively.

Newhook, a 13-goal scorer during the regular season, has four goals in these last two Montreal wins. He’s done it in a variety of ways: a deflection to open the scoring in Game 2, a hustle goal on the rush, and a rebound goal to tie Game 3 early.

The Canadiens have out-chanced the Sabres 6-2 with the line of Newhook, Jake Evans and Ivan Demidov on the ice at 5-on-5, according to Stathletes – the best share of any of their four forward lines.

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