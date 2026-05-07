Game 1 takeaways | New series, new style, no problem for Sabres

Benson and Doan, Greenway, power-play success and more from fast-paced series opener.

20260506 Postgame
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres are in for a different type of challenge with their second-round matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, but the early returns were solid in Game 1.

After taking down the Bruins in six games of clogged neutral zones and tight checking, the Sabres beat the Canadiens, 4-2, in a speedy, rush-heavy contest Wednesday at KeyBank Center to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 is Friday at 7 p.m.

“They forecheck a lot different than Boston. We really felt the pace was going to be a lot higher, and the pace was higher,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “If you get caught on the wrong side of the puck in that type of game and that type of pace, you're going to give something up, and they gave some stuff up. So did we.”

Buffalo started the Boston series slowly on home ice but didn’t wait around in this one, the spark coming from familiar faces in Zach Benson and Josh Doan. Benson pursued a dump-in off the opening faceoff and immediately drew a penalty; while that power play didn’t cash in, their line had another odd-man rush two shifts later, and Benson passed across to Doan for a tap-in goal.

And two shifts after that, that line buzzed around the offensive zone until Bowen Byram drove to the net and drew a trip. The second power-play unit delivered with a Ryan McLeod goal, assisted by Benson and Doan.

FINAL | Sabres 4 - Canadiens 2

“We wanted an emphasis on getting to their D early and trying to force turnovers,” said Doan, who’s got two goals and three assists in these playoffs. “Obviously, Benny does an unbelievable job of that throughout every game, but great start by him there, and I think that got the building on its feet.”

“It seemed like every shift they were out there,” McLeod added of Benson and Doan, “they were driving the play and hanging onto pucks down low, so it was huge for us.”

Montreal’s Nick Suzuki matched that power-play goal in final moments of the first, then Buffalo came out and played a fairly dominant second period. The shot edge was only 9-7, but the Sabres’ speed and skill were on full display, and goals from Jordan Greenway and Byram (on the power play) made it 4-2 through 40 minutes – not to mention a series of posts and additional grade-A chances.

The Sabres have been locking down late leads for months, now, and they did it again in Game 1, playing a solid defensive third period despite being outshot 11-1. Alex Lyon stopped all 11 to cap off a 26-save night and has now won four of five starts these playoffs. The goalie had some help, namely a gutsy Rasmus Dahlin block to deny Jake Evans an open net with three minutes remaining.

“That’s part of what makes our team so good, is you’ve got a guy like that who’s selling out to block shots,” Doan said.

Buffalo wasn’t totally satisfied with its Game 1 performance – Ruff cited some poor puck management that fueled Montreal’s offense; Byram didn’t love how much the team sat back in the third period. Overall, though, the Sabres have plenty to be encouraged about after controlling the Canadiens’ top players and winning a different style of game than they played last round.

“Boston sits back a little bit; these guys are a highly offensive team, so there’s definitely adjustments that are made,” Greenway said. “But we’re pretty focused on what we’re doing and just trying to get better at it every day no matter who we’re playing.”

Here are some more takeaways from the Game 1 win.

Go inside the room following the win!

PP2 goes to work

With Buffalo needing more from its power play after a 1-for-24 series against Boston, the second unit delivered in Game 1. On McLeod’s goal in the first period, Doan collected a blocked shot in his bumper position and pushed the puck ahead. Chaos in the slot pulled the Canadiens’ defensemen out of position, allowing for a quick cross-crease pass from Benson to McLeod.

On Byram’s in the second, McLeod lost the faceoff but knocked down a clearing attempt and handed off to Byram, who stepped into the high slot and sniped one past a well-screened Jakub Dobes. Benson and Doan had previously won a puck battle down low to set up that offensive-zone draw.

Puck battles, quick passing, keep-ins, a shot mentality and net-front bodies are the cliches for power-play success, but they do typically lead to goals, and the Sabres’ second unit put them to good use on Wednesday.

“We’re just trying to focus on funneling pucks to the net and getting guys there,” Byram said. “I thought Doaner and Benny did a great job of getting around the net and collecting those pucks and screening the goalie. So, we were happy to get a couple.”

Greener gets one

Greenway had last scored a goal, his only of the regular season, on Nov. 13 in Colorado. In the months since, he’s undergone another treatment for his nagging middle-body injury, returned to full health and re-established himself as staple on Buffalo’s fourth line.

The 6-foot-6 winger set the tone on his first shift with a big hit on forward Joseph Veleno – his first of five hits in the game – and later beat Dobes glove-side from the top of the left circle. Greenway has also settled back into a steady penalty-killing role, playing 1:57 shorthanded per game in the playoffs.

Jordan Greenway gives the Sabres a 3-1 win

“I thought by far his best game,” Ruff said. “Great on the walls, really strong on the puck. I thought his physicality was good. The goal, great shot through the defenseman. That 10-foot range to the walls and the puck battles, he was excellent.”  

“Awesome for him to get on the scoresheet,” added Doan, “and I think we can expect a little bit more of that from the big boy.”

McLeod line stands out

McLeod suggested Monday that getting away from Boston’s rush defense would help his line generate offense, and Game 1 supported that claim. He, Jack Quinn and Jason Zucker were flying up the ice at even strength and created three golden scoring chances for Quinn – two hit the post, one missed wide.

“The eye test for me, I thought it was probably their best game in the playoffs so far,” Ruff said.

Though on the power play, McLeod was rewarded with his first goal of this postseason. And Quinn’s first career playoff goal will come any day, now, if he keeps up his work from Game 1.

Postgame sound

Jordan Greenway & Zach Benson - May 6, 2026

Lindy Ruff - Mar. 28, 2026

Josh Doan - May 6, 2026

Up next

Game 2 is Friday at 7 p.m. on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX. As always, Brian Duff and Marty Biron’s pregame and postgame shows will be available on MSG, the Sabres’ social channels and the Buffalo Sabres App.

News Feed

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Canadiens 2

Sabres vs. Canadiens - Game 1 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Carrick out for Game 1

Tickets on sale now for 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center

Lineup updates as Sabres gear up to face Canadiens

Sabres announce home and away Watch Party details for Round 2

Round 2 preview | 4 storylines for Sabres vs. Canadiens

Rasmus Dahlin selected as finalist for Masterton Trophy

Sabres to play Canadiens in Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sabres stay fresh while awaiting Round 2 opponent

Sabres' schedule, broadcast info for Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

'Relentless' Sabres dispatch Bruins | 5 things we learned from Round 1

‘Another stepping stone’ | Sabres take care of Bruins, show potential for long playoff run

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Bruins 1

Tickets for Sabres' Round 2 playoff series to go on sale Saturday, May 2 at 3 p.m.

Sabres advance to 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Lindy Ruff named finalist for Jack Adams Award

Sabres at Bruins - Game 6 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines