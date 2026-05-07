Game 1 takeaways | New series, new style, no problem for Sabres

“We wanted an emphasis on getting to their D early and trying to force turnovers,” said Doan, who’s got two goals and three assists in these playoffs. “Obviously, Benny does an unbelievable job of that throughout every game, but great start by him there, and I think that got the building on its feet.”

“It seemed like every shift they were out there,” McLeod added of Benson and Doan, “they were driving the play and hanging onto pucks down low, so it was huge for us.”

Montreal’s Nick Suzuki matched that power-play goal in final moments of the first, then Buffalo came out and played a fairly dominant second period. The shot edge was only 9-7, but the Sabres’ speed and skill were on full display, and goals from Jordan Greenway and Byram (on the power play) made it 4-2 through 40 minutes – not to mention a series of posts and additional grade-A chances.

The Sabres have been locking down late leads for months, now, and they did it again in Game 1, playing a solid defensive third period despite being outshot 11-1. Alex Lyon stopped all 11 to cap off a 26-save night and has now won four of five starts these playoffs. The goalie had some help, namely a gutsy Rasmus Dahlin block to deny Jake Evans an open net with three minutes remaining.

“That’s part of what makes our team so good, is you’ve got a guy like that who’s selling out to block shots,” Doan said.

Buffalo wasn’t totally satisfied with its Game 1 performance – Ruff cited some poor puck management that fueled Montreal’s offense; Byram didn’t love how much the team sat back in the third period. Overall, though, the Sabres have plenty to be encouraged about after controlling the Canadiens’ top players and winning a different style of game than they played last round.

“Boston sits back a little bit; these guys are a highly offensive team, so there’s definitely adjustments that are made,” Greenway said. “But we’re pretty focused on what we’re doing and just trying to get better at it every day no matter who we’re playing.”

Here are some more takeaways from the Game 1 win.