Game 1 takeaways | New series, new style, no problem for Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are in for a different type of challenge with their second-round matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, but the early returns were solid in Game 1.
After taking down the Bruins in six games of clogged neutral zones and tight checking, the Sabres beat the Canadiens, 4-2, in a speedy, rush-heavy contest Wednesday at KeyBank Center to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 is Friday at 7 p.m.
“They forecheck a lot different than Boston. We really felt the pace was going to be a lot higher, and the pace was higher,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “If you get caught on the wrong side of the puck in that type of game and that type of pace, you're going to give something up, and they gave some stuff up. So did we.”
Buffalo started the Boston series slowly on home ice but didn’t wait around in this one, the spark coming from familiar faces in Zach Benson and Josh Doan. Benson pursued a dump-in off the opening faceoff and immediately drew a penalty; while that power play didn’t cash in, their line had another odd-man rush two shifts later, and Benson passed across to Doan for a tap-in goal.
And two shifts after that, that line buzzed around the offensive zone until Bowen Byram drove to the net and drew a trip. The second power-play unit delivered with a Ryan McLeod goal, assisted by Benson and Doan.