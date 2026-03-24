As trade dust settles, Stanley establishes himself in 3rd-pair role

Looking into the defenseman’s partnership with Zach Metsa, and more from Tuesday’s practice.

Blue
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

Logan Stanley is settling into Buffalo, on and off the ice.

The 27-year-old had spent his entire professional career in the Winnipeg Jets’ organization before the Sabres acquired him March 6. Since then, he’s moved into a hotel, had his truck shipped in from Manitoba and made some trips to his hometown of Waterloo, Ontario, to see family. His girlfriend and daughter are in town visiting, too.

It’s a smoother transition because of the team he’s joined; vibes have been high as the tight-knit Sabres have soared to the Atlantic Division lead over the last few months.

“It’s an awesome group,” Stanley said after Tuesday’s practice at KeyBank Center. “Everyone’s kind of a similar age, and they’ve been really good to me and welcoming, and that’s made it easy, too.”

The Sabres play a faster-paced game than the Jets, defensemen included, which has taken some getting used to for the 6-foot-7 Stanley. But at its best, Buffalo avoids the high-event, chance-for-chance hockey seen in Sunday’s overtime loss at Anaheim.

“I was impressed by the attention to detail guys pay on the defensive side of it,” he said. “One of the things is, the less time you’re playing defense, the more time you have the puck and play offense. I think the guys have done a good job of buying into that motto: play hard D and go from there.”

A dependable third pair was a major need for Buffalo before the deadline, and Stanley and Zach Metsa have looked the part so far. They've passed the eye test, and their defensive numbers speak volumes.

 In 43 minutes together at 5-on-5, they’ve allowed zero goals and just four high-danger scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick. And their matchups haven’t been pushovers. On Saturday in Los Angeles, they shut down the Artemi Panarin and Adrian Kempe line; Thursday in San Jose, they held up against the likes of Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.

Zach Metsa joined Duffer & Marty

They’ve also been on the ice for four Sabres goals and combined for three assists in that shutout of the Sharks. The hard-shooting Stanley has fired 10 pucks on net in seven games and looks close to breaking through – he scored nine goals for Winnipeg this season.

Coach Lindy Ruff feels Metsa, a 27-year-old rookie, has helped his partner adjust to his new team, and Stanley agrees.

“Mets has been great,” Stanley said. “I know it’s his first year, but he plays like he’s been in the league for 10 years. Lots of poise, confidence. Just his hockey IQ, I think, is through the roof, and he’s been easy to read off of and play with. And he’s pretty vocal out there, which always helps, too.”

Those guys should play major roles as the Sabres inch toward a playoff berth and begin what could be a lengthy run. That’s why Stanley, scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer, is considering an upgrade from his hotel room.

“The team sent me a couple places that maybe I can move into and get a little more space,” he said. “Hopefully I’m gonna be there for a few more months.”

Here’s more from Tuesday’s practice.

Tuesday’s practice lines

Practice

Roster updates

Mattias Samuelsson sat out due to illness, so Conor Timmins filled in on Dahlin’s pair.

Jordan Greenway, who hasn’t played since Jan. 22, returned to practice as an extra forward. He got a different treatment for his nagging middle-body injury and could potentially be an option to play down the stretch.

“Watching him skate, he skated really well,” Ruff said.

A gift for George

Assistant equipment manager George Babcock worked his 2,500th game for the Sabres on Thursday. At the end of Tuesday’s practice, the team gifted him with a snowmobile trailer.

“Who gets to have a career in one place that’s 2,500 games? That is pretty special,” Ruff said. “George will do anything for you. It doesn’t matter where it’s at the rink, away from the rink, if you ask him something, George, his answer is yes.

“… He’s a Sabre through and through, and I’m awfully proud of what he’s done through the years here with all the guys that have gone through that dressing room. Because there are guys that are hard to handle. There are guys that are awfully picky on their stuff and how their stuff is, but he’s been able to manage that and get to where he’s at today, which is an incredible accomplishment.”

Practice sound

Lindy Ruff - March 24, 2026

Up next

The Sabres’ four-game homestand begins Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against the Boston Bruins. It’s a national broadcast on TNT, truTV and HBO Max.

Get your tickets today.

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | Greenway, Samuelsson updates

Sabres in the NCAA Tournament | Schedule and how to watch

Path to the Playoffs | Standings, tonight's games to watch, and more

Pad color, skate odor and too much tape | Equipment stories from the Sabres’ locker room

‘A bit of a track meet’ | Sabres play Ducks’ game for 60 minutes, lose in OT

At the Horn | Ducks 6 - Sabres 5 (OT)

Sabres at Ducks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

'No job that's too big or small' | Benson, Carrick combine for game winner in L.A.

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Kings 1

Sabres at Kings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

With overflowing roster, Sabres’ scratches continue working behind the scenes

'That would just be a dream’ | Kleber gears up for NCAA Tournament run with Minnesota Duluth

Lyon on the road continues to be a winning combo for Sabres

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Sharks 0

Sabres at Sharks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

‘We can beat anybody’ | Luukkonen’s shutout continues Sabres’ excellence in net

At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Golden Knights 0

Sabres sign McCarthy to entry-level contract