Rasmus Dahlin named finalist for Norris Trophy

Rasmus Dahlin is a finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s best defenseman.

The winner is determined by a ballot among members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season. The top three vote-getters from that ballot are designated as finalists: Dahlin, Colorado's Cale Makar, and Columbus' Zach Werenski.

Dahlin would become the first Norris Trophy winner in Sabres history. He joins Jim Schoenfeld (1979-80) as the franchise’s only finalists for the award.

The Sabres’ captain is also a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.” Dahlin played the season under adverse circumstances, having announced in September that his fiancée, Carolina Matovac, was recovering from an emergency heart transplant.

Dahlin took a personal leave from the Sabres in November to be with Matovac during her recovery. He returned for a comeback win in Detroit on Nov. 15 and from that point on ranked among the league’s best defensemen by several statistical measures.

Dahlin finished the season with a career-high 74 points, sixth among NHL defensemen. His 52 even-strength points were just eight off Evan Bouchard’s NHL-leading total for defensemen.

But the totality of Dahlin’s game – physical defense plus elite puck movement in addition to scoring – earned him a nod as a Norris finalist. Here’s where Dahlin ranked among the NHL’s six leading-scoring defensemen in other areas (courtesy of Stathletes):

Hits – 1st

1st 5-on-5 puck battles won – 1st

1st 5-on-5 scoring chances against – 3rd

Chris Pronger, a Norris Trophy winner in 1999-2000 and a four-time finalist, referred to Dahlin as his top choice for the award during a Sportsnet broadcast in April.

“I think he’s been phenomenal,” Pronger said. “I love the way he defends. Competes so hard. He gets under the skin of the other team’s best player. And he’s a talent offensively and he drives their offense.”

Dahlin’s play helped lead the Sabres to an Atlantic Division title and their first playoff berth since 2011 – a personal milestone for the captain, who’s been with the franchise since 2018.

His season included a five-point performance against Toronto (including his first career hat trick), plus a “Gordie Howe hat trick” in Buffalo’s 8-7 classic against Tampa Bay in March.

“I am so happy for him,” coach Lindy Ruff said earlier this week. “… For Rasmus to get drafted here, develop here, to want to stay here, to finally get to feel what it’s like to be in the playoffs as a Buffalo Sabre, there’d be no greater wish for me.”

Since entering the league as an 18-year-old in 2018, Dahlin ranks sixth among NHL defensemen in points (434) and fifth in goals (132). His 332 career assists rank fifth in Sabres history.