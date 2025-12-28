Points, hits, matchup defense; Samuelsson does it all as Sabres’ streak reaches 8

The Buffalo Sabres hadn’t won a game without Rasmus Dahlin in the last two seasons, and coach Lindy Ruff was well aware of that.

But with the captain unavailable Saturday – he’s with his fiancee in Sweden and is expected to play Monday in St. Louis – Buffalo still managed its eighth straight victory, beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 at KeyBank Center.

With Saturday losses by the Panthers, Rangers and Devils, the Sabres (42 points) are now tied with those teams for the second wild-card spot.

“I really think the guys wanted to win one for Ras,” Ruff said, “with all the stuff that he’s dealt with and all that he’s come back and given our team.”

Dahlin stayed up late to watch his season-long partner Mattias Samuelsson, deep into a breakout campaign, play one of his best games yet. The defenseman recorded his first career three-point game, delivered six hits and blocked two shots in 24:56 of ice time.