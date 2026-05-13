Game 4 takeaways | Helenius’ confidence, penalty kill’s success and more

Buffalo’s penalty kill: busy, but excellent

Between Games 3 and 4, Ruff implored his players to be more disciplined and stop giving the lethal Canadiens power play so many chances. Well, the Sabres committed eight minor penalties in Tuesday’s win: six minutes for high sticking, four each for roughing and interference, two for cross-checking.

Some calls were questionable – Montreal defenseman Kaiden Guhle went down rather easily twice in the first period – but with four officials on the ice and 21,000 more in the crowd, Buffalo couldn’t get away with much.

“Whether you like it or not,” Ruff said, “there are some light penalties getting called both ways. You’ve got to keep your stick off people. It’s the time of year where a player’s gonna do his best to make, whatever call it is, seem like it’s almost the end of the world. … You can tell I don’t like all the calls, but I’ve been there and I’ve lived all those calls in the past, and it’s something that we have to be better with.”

Ruff doubled down at his Wednesday morning media availability: “I think they’re going down easy.”

Outstanding penalty killing helped the Sabres overcome those calls. They killed off six of seven shorthanded situations, including a high-sticking double-minor with a 2-2 tie early in the third – Zach Benson scored the game winner minutes later.

Conor Timmins (7:42 SH TOI) and Samuelsson (7:13) were their usual, dependable selves on the kill. The only goal against, from Cole Caufield in the first period, came off a rebound after consecutive Timmins blocks. Those two defensemen combined for four shorthanded blocks and 11 overall in the win.

“Our kill’s been unbelievable all year long,” Tage Thompson said. “This is probably one of the better power plays that we’ve seen, but they’ve done an unbelievable job, and guys like Sammy are a big piece of that, putting their body on the line, blocking shots, selling out.”

Of course, the guy in net did his part as well. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made nine shorthanded saves and 28 total in his return to action. When pair of Caufield one-timers threatened to extend Montreal’s second-period lead, Luukkonen pushed to his right and denied the 51-goal scorer.

“He makes big saves when we need them all the time, has been all year,” Samuelsson said. “Just knowing he’s back there makes your job as a D-man a lot easier, knowing (if) you make a mistake, he’s there to make a big save. Really happy for him – he got in there, played unreal, got the win.”