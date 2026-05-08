Sabres vs. Canadiens - Game 2 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Now come the adjustments.

The Buffalo Sabres raced to an early lead and never surrendered it in their Game 1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center on Wednesday. Both sides came away from the contest feeling they had opportunities to score more than they did, and neither felt they played their best game.

In other words, we’ll see two teams looking to take it up a gear when they meet for Game 2 at KeyBank Center on Friday.

“Overall, a good Game 1, knowing that as a team there are things we can do better,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Thursday.

Buffalo had slight edges in shot attempts (38-37) and high-danger scoring chances (10-7) at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick. Both teams scored on the power play (Buffalo went 2-for-3; Montreal went 1-for-2).

Tightening up defensively against Montreal’s top players – something the Sabres did well in their series against Boston – will be an area of focus.

“I think we can be a lot better,” Ruff said after Game 1. “That includes taking time and ice away. I thought we did a great job in the Boston series. I thought this game was a little bit of a step back where we gave them too much ice.”

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.