With overflowing roster, Sabres’ scratches continue working behind the scenes

LOS ANGELES – File it under the “good problems to have” category, but the Buffalo Sabres almost have too many players right now.
All 27 – 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies – are on the road in California, and many of them piled onto the Crypto.com Arena ice Friday for an optional practice before Saturday’s matinee (4 p.m. EDT) against the Kings.
Active rosters are limited to 23 players before the trade deadline, but after that it’s fair game under the $95.5 million salary cap. Buffalo currently rosters 26, plus defenseman Conor Timmins, who’s still on injured reserve but has been practicing for a couple weeks.
Such crowded ice is uncharted territory even for Lindy Ruff, who’s seen just about everything in 25 seasons as an NHL coach. On Monday back at LECOM Harborcenter, for example, the team spontaneously switched rinks because they’d worn out the ice so quickly.