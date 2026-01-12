KeyBank Center to host 2026 NHL Draft on June 26 and 27

The Buffalo Sabres will host the decentralized 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center on June 26 and 27, the league announced Monday.

It will be the fourth time Buffalo has hosted the NHL Draft, having previously done so in 1991, 1998 and 2016. KeyBank Center will become the first arena to host the Draft in its decentralized format, which was introduced last year at The Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Round 1 of the Draft will be held on Friday, June 26 and air on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States along with Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

Rounds 2-7 will be held on Saturday, June 27 and air on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada.

“I look forward to both the atmosphere and significance of hosting the NHL Draft in Buffalo. Being able to share in that excitement with our fans and fans around the league is a unique opportunity,” said Terry Pegula, owner, chief executive officer and president of the Buffalo Sabres. “Our community stays connected to hockey year-round, and the Draft is a big part of that. I have no doubt the people of Buffalo will embrace this remarkable event.”

The Sabres will also once again host the NHL Draft Scouting Combine at LECOM Harborcenter as they have done annually since 2015, part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to make Buffalo a focal point of the NHL world.

“We are honored that the league has entrusted us to host the NHL Draft in Buffalo for the fourth time in our organization’s history. Events such as the Draft allow us to showcase our city as one of the league’s premier hockey destinations,” said Pete Guelli, chief operating officer and alternate governor of the Buffalo Sabres. “Being selected to stage one of the most important events on the league calendar is a testament to the collective effort of our organization and the Buffalo community.”

During Monday's announcement event at KeyBank Center, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman raved about Buffalo's hockey culture and discussed its history of hosting successful league events, including those prior drafts and the inaugural Winter Classic in 2008 at Highmark Stadium.

"This is a place where hockey really matters," Bettman said. "Great fans, great history and tradition of hockey at all levels of the game, grassroots on up. And people have always supported and been enthusiastic about hockey, particularly when the team is as competitive as this one looks. So, it’s an exciting opportunity to bring [the Draft] back."