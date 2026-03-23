Pad color, skate odor and too much tape | Equipment stories from the Sabres’ locker room

NHL players seek every advantage – tangible or psychological – they can find with their equipment, and the Buffalo Sabres have plenty of that in their locker room. Over the last couple months, Sabres.com has asked around to get the inside scoop.

Sabres legend and Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek was at KeyBank Center for Buffalo’s Jan. 29 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Alex Lyon, wearing the goathead alternate uniforms from his idol Hasek’s playing days, set a franchise record that night with his 10th consecutive win in net. Postgame in the locker room, Hasek congratulated the 33-year-old on the feat but also had a burning question:

Black pads?

It turns out Lyon agrees, but for different reasons.

“I hate black gear. I’ve never worn black gear in my life,” Lyon said of an aesthetic choice he now regrets. “I’ve been all white for five, six years now, and I think it’s a massive advantage as a goalie when you wear all white. I do. I have a lot of opinions on goalie gear. Some people just make a cool design and go, and I’m not like that.

“I just think black pads present worse. [Hasek] said you could lose the puck in the pads; it can go both ways. I just find I look smaller in black, and it bothers me.”