Lineup updates as Sabres gear up to face Canadiens

A key contributor rejoined the Buffalo Sabres on the ice Tuesday at KeyBank Center as they prepared for Wednesday’s Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Sam Carrick, the fourth-line center acquired from the Rangers before the trade deadline, practiced with the team for the first time since March 31, when he injured his left arm while fighting the Islanders’ Anders Lee.

Carrick was initially given a four-to-eight-week recovery timeline after what he called a “freak accident.” Tuesday marks exactly five weeks since the injury, and while he took line rushes with extra forwards Tanner Pearson and Josh Dunne, Carrick could be back in the lineup very soon.

“He’s out there right now getting some contact, and his fitness levels are good, everything. His return to play (plan), he’s worked really hard to be ready,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “So, it will be just a day-to-day decision on him now.”

For Wednesday, at least, the Sabres look to be keeping their lines from Game 6 in Boston, with Alex Lyon starting again in net and Logan Stanley back on the third pair.