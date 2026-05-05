Lineup updates as Sabres gear up to face Canadiens

Carrick and Helenius enter the mix ahead of second-round series.

Blue
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

A key contributor rejoined the Buffalo Sabres on the ice Tuesday at KeyBank Center as they prepared for Wednesday’s Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Sam Carrick, the fourth-line center acquired from the Rangers before the trade deadline, practiced with the team for the first time since March 31, when he injured his left arm while fighting the Islanders’ Anders Lee.

Carrick was initially given a four-to-eight-week recovery timeline after what he called a “freak accident.” Tuesday marks exactly five weeks since the injury, and while he took line rushes with extra forwards Tanner Pearson and Josh Dunne, Carrick could be back in the lineup very soon.

“He’s out there right now getting some contact, and his fitness levels are good, everything. His return to play (plan), he’s worked really hard to be ready,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “So, it will be just a day-to-day decision on him now.”

For Wednesday, at least, the Sabres look to be keeping their lines from Game 6 in Boston, with Alex Lyon starting again in net and Logan Stanley back on the third pair.

Practice

Carrick, the 34-year-old on his fifth NHL team, credited the entire staff – specifically assistant athletic trainer Michael Adesso and skating and skills instructor Mike Ansell – for helping him rehab quickly and stay in game shape. And once the playoffs rolled around, all he could do was continue working behind the scenes and watching the games like the rest of us.

“Really figured [Boston] out after a few games, so credit to the guys,” said Carrick, who played 10 playoff games with the 2024 Oilers. “It was stressful for me to watch, but they did a great job.”

Carrick can make an immediate impact when added to the lineup, as the Sabres well know. In his team debut March 7 versus Nashville, he won two last-minute faceoffs in the defensive zone to close out at 3-2 win. The next night, Carrick scored to spark a third-period comeback in Buffalo’s 8-7 thriller over Tampa Bay.

The 10-year veteran won 57.3 percent of his faceoffs in 13 games with the Sabres, by far the best mark on the team in March – including 60.3 percent in the defensive zone. His being right-handed is key for the fourth line, which was centered by lefties Josh Dunne and Tyson Kozak in Round 1. And Carrick would be especially valuable against a Montreal team that dominated faceoffs (55.6%) against the Lightning.

Carrick also scored five goals in 13 games with his new team, compared to four in 60 with the Rangers before the trade. The March trip out west featured a two-goal night in San Jose and a third-period game winner two days later in Los Angeles.

“I think all the goals were probably a bonus,” Ruff said, “but a real good bonus.”

Carrick's best plays and hits with Buffalo

Their left winger rotated, but Carrick and Beck Malenstyn proved to be a great fourth-line combo; in their 104 minutes together at 5-on-5, the Sabres outshot opponents 62-33 and outscored them 8-2 (Natural Stat Trick).

“Sometimes things just gel good, and we were able to connect for a few goals, which helps the confidence, for sure,” Carrick said of that instant chemistry. “I think we just play similar games. He can fly around, get in on the forecheck early, and I can play my game as a centerman where I’m trying to be in good spots for him.”

A productive fourth line – and better faceoff results, more importantly – would go a long way to taking down the Canadiens, so the Sabres can’t wait to work Carrick back into the lineup at some point during the series.

“It’s always tough, especially getting traded to a new team and then getting hurt,” Jason Zucker said. “But he was a huge impact for us when he got here, and we’re looking forward to having him back whenever he’s ready.”

Here’s more from Tuesday’s practice.

Helenius returns

The Sabres also welcomed back forward Konsta Helenius, who had four points (1+3) in a nine-game NHL debut in January/February. In the months since, the 2024 first-round pick has wrapped up a 63-point sophomore season in Rochester and joined the NHL roster as a playoff ‘Black Ace,' although he’s the only one who’s practiced with the team.

Asked about Helenius, Ruff explained the need for another center in practice with Noah Ostlund (lower body) unavailable. The coach didn’t elaborate, but an injury to another top-nine forward could create an opening in the lineup for Helenius.

Practice sound

Sam Carrick - May 5, 2026

Lindy Ruff - May 5, 2026

Jason Zucker - May 5, 2026

Up next

The Sabres host Game 1 at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Find the broadcast on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX.

Brian Duff and Marty Biron will continue hosting pregame and postgame shows on the Sabres’ Facebook, X and YouTube channels, as well as the Buffalo Sabres App.

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