Sabres vs. Canadiens - Game 1 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres open their Round 2 series against the Habs.

Round 2 Game 1_MTL_VB
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Round 1 was quite a ride for the Sabres and their fans, a rollercoaster that started with an exhilarating comeback at home and ended with a bounce-back win on the road. There was a blowout win, an overtime loss, and plenty of memorable moments in-between.

Let’s do it all again, shall we?

The Sabres host Game 1 of their second-round series against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at KeyBank Center. It will be a renewal of yet another longtime division rivalry, this one dating back to the Sabres’ first-ever playoff series in 1973.

This latest chapter finds Buffalo and Montreal at similar points: two young, balanced, highly skilled teams coming off series wins over longtime division frontrunners.

The Sabres dispatched the Bruins in six games, led by a dominant showing from goaltender Alex Lyon. He allowed just five goals in five games beginning with his relief appearance in Game 2, posting a playoff-best .955 save percentage.

The Canadiens also received a strong performance from second-year goalie Jakub Dobes, who started all seven games against the Lightning and had a .923 save percentage. Their lineup is headlined by 50-goal scorer Cole Caufield and star defenseman Lane Hutson.

Find plenty more on the matchup in our Round 2 preview.

The puck drops tonight at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

How to watch

TV (national): TNT, truTV

Streaming (national): HBO Max

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App (Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray on the call)

Pregame and Postgame Shows featuring Brian Duff and Martin Biron will air on the Sabres App along with the team's X, Facebook and YouTube channels. The pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Lineup notes

The Sabres practiced on Tuesday with the same lineup they were using toward the end of Round 1 (including Logan Stanley, who missed Game 6 against the Bruins with an illness).

The one caveat: Sam Carrick, who’s been out since March 31 with an upper-body injury, returned to practice and is nearing a return to the lineup. He skated on an extra forward line Tuesday but is considered day to day, coach Lindy Ruff said.

Stay turned for potential updates on Carrick and the rest of the lineup following the Sabres’ 10:30 a.m. morning skate. In the meantime, here’s how the full group lined up for practice on Tuesday:

Practice

Scouting the Habs

20260506 Preview Stats

Playoff statistics

This has the potential to be a very different series stylistically than the one we saw against Boston.

The Bruins aimed to clog the neutral zone, pack the net-front, and drag the Sabres into a physical contest. They were successful to a degree – five of the six games were tightly contested and required patience on the Sabres’ behalf.

The Canadiens’ identity is built on speed. They ranked seventh in the NHL with 73 rush goals during the regular season, according to Stathletes. (The Sabres led the league in that department with 85.)

Both Buffalo and Montreal also ranked in the top half of the league in preventing rush goals, so seeing which team is better able to limit the other’s transition will be a storyline worth watching.

News Feed

Lineup updates as Sabres gear up to face Canadiens

Injuries and transactions | Carrick practices, considered day to day

Sabres announce home and away Watch Party details for Round 2

Round 2 preview | 4 storylines for Sabres vs. Canadiens

Rasmus Dahlin selected as finalist for Masterton Trophy

Sabres to play Canadiens in Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sabres stay fresh while awaiting Round 2 opponent

Sabres' schedule, broadcast info for Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

'Relentless' Sabres dispatch Bruins | 5 things we learned from Round 1

‘Another stepping stone’ | Sabres take care of Bruins, show potential for long playoff run

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Bruins 1

Tickets for Sabres' Round 2 playoff series to go on sale Saturday, May 2 at 3 p.m.

Sabres advance to 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Lindy Ruff named finalist for Jack Adams Award

Sabres at Bruins - Game 6 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

‘A lifetime of memories’ | Alumni from 2011 team enjoying Sabres’ return to playoffs

Lineup updates as Sabres prepare for Game 6

Playoff notebook | Ostlund to miss time; moving on from Game 5