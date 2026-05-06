Sabres vs. Canadiens - Game 1 | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Round 1 was quite a ride for the Sabres and their fans, a rollercoaster that started with an exhilarating comeback at home and ended with a bounce-back win on the road. There was a blowout win, an overtime loss, and plenty of memorable moments in-between.

Let’s do it all again, shall we?

The Sabres host Game 1 of their second-round series against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at KeyBank Center. It will be a renewal of yet another longtime division rivalry, this one dating back to the Sabres’ first-ever playoff series in 1973.

This latest chapter finds Buffalo and Montreal at similar points: two young, balanced, highly skilled teams coming off series wins over longtime division frontrunners.

The Sabres dispatched the Bruins in six games, led by a dominant showing from goaltender Alex Lyon. He allowed just five goals in five games beginning with his relief appearance in Game 2, posting a playoff-best .955 save percentage.

The Canadiens also received a strong performance from second-year goalie Jakub Dobes, who started all seven games against the Lightning and had a .923 save percentage. Their lineup is headlined by 50-goal scorer Cole Caufield and star defenseman Lane Hutson.

Find plenty more on the matchup in our Round 2 preview.

The puck drops tonight at 7 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.