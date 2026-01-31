Sabres vs. Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Buffalo can win the season series and pull ahead of division-rival Montreal.

January 31
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres seek a sixth straight win when they face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

During their 20-3-1 run (since Dec. 9), the Sabres lead the NHL in wins and team save percentage (.919), and they rank second in both goals per game (3.92) and goals against per game (2.38). They’ve also led the league in points percentage at home (.850) and on the road (.857). Across the board, they’re clicking on cylinders and enjoying it, too.

“We’ve got some swag right now, I would call it,” said defenseman Michael Kesselring. “I think everybody’s happy coming to the locker room, and we’re having so much fun together right now.”

Dominant as third-place Buffalo has been, the standings remain tight in both directions. The Red Wings sit three points ahead in the Atlantic Division (with two more games played), and the Canadiens and Bruins currently match the Sabres’ 67 points. And as goalie Alex Lyon cautioned, speaking from his experience in Detroit the last two seasons, a promising playoff push can quickly be derailed.

That said, as the Sabres prepare for the Canadiens, whom they’ve beaten twice in the last two weeks, they’re confident they’ve got the urgency to continue climbing.

“We’re not just gonna go for the playoffs, we’re gonna go for the Cup, and that’s our goal: get better each and every day,” forward Alex Tuch said after his hat trick Thursday versus Los Angeles. “We’re not in here just to squeak in; we’re in here to try to keep winning.

“We’re chasing a couple really good teams in Detroit and Tampa right now, and we know each game is going to be playoff-like hockey. Now we have Montreal chasing us, so they’re gonna come to play on Saturday, and we’ve got to bring our A-game. And we’re gonna be ready to win.”

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Sabres broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

TV (out of market): NHL Network

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres didn’t practice Friday, so check back during the 10:30 a.m. morning skate and 6:30 p.m. warmups for potential lineup updates.

They’ll definitely be without goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who’s expected to miss at least a week with a lower-body injury. That leaves either Lyon, riding his franchise-record 10-game winning streak, or Colten Ellis to start in net.

Notable numbers

  • Lyon is one of five active goalies with a 10-game winning streak, joining Andrei Vasilevskiy (3 times), Stuart Skinner, Vitek Vanecek and Sergei Bobrovsky.
  • Tuch’s 10 goals this month are tied for fifth most in the NHL.
  • Rasmus Dahlin has 15 points (7+8) in his last 12 games.
  • Mattias Samuelsson is riding a career-best five-game point streak. He’s got 18 points (4+14) in his last 18 games. Before this one, he’d never reached 18 points in a season in his career.
  • Ryan McLeod has 15 points (4+11) and a plus-13 rating in 14 games this month.
  • The Sabres are 10-3-2 versus Atlantic Division opponents this season, and four of those five losses came in October.
  • Buffalo leads the NHL with 18 empty-net goals, including one in each of its 10 wins this month.

Scouting the Canadiens

20260131 Preview Stats

Buffalo is 2-1-0 versus Montreal this season: a 4-2 road loss on Oct. 20, a 5-3 home win on Jan. 15 and a 4-2 road win on Jan. 22. In both wins, the Sabres staved off Canadiens comeback bids before ending it with an empty netter.

Montreal has won two straight entering Saturday, including a 7-3 blowout of Colorado on Thursday.

Forward Cole Caufield has scored in the last two matchups, and he’s got 10 goals in 14 games since being denied a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. Forward Nick Suzuki has also scored in two straight versus Buffalo and has 18 points (5+13) this month.

Head-to-head record would be the fifth tiebreaker if Buffalo and Montreal finish with the same number of points, so winning the season series – the Sabres need at least one point Saturday – could prove helpful down the road.

