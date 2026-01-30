Another convincing win has Sabres setting records and aiming higher

Tuch is up to 22 goals this season, and 10 have come in January; similar to last season, he’s hit his offensive stride after the Christmas break.

“He’s kind of a unicorn,” defenseman Michael Kesselring said. “He’s a big boy, he skates really well, stick checks really well. … When he’s going, he can be a pretty dynamic player.”

Adrian Kempe quickly answered Tuch’s second goal, but Buffalo played rock-solid defense, especially in the third period, to defend its 3-1 lead. While the Kings produced their share of shots, many were unscreened, from low-danger areas and mostly unproblematic for Lyon.

The Sabres were again unsatisfied with their second period – they allowed 19 shots, and Ruff felt they got “incredibly cute” with the puck – and again managed to come away with two crucial points.

In the first 29 games, Buffalo couldn’t muster a single three-game winning streak. In the last 24, it’s built separate streaks of 10, three and now five (and counting). That sustained success, and the resulting jump in the standings, has these Sabres aiming high.

“We’re trying to prove as a team that we’re legit,” Tuch said. “We’re not just gonna go for the playoffs, we’re gonna go for the Cup, and that’s our goal: get better each and every day.”

Here’s more from the win.