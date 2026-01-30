Another convincing win has Sabres setting records and aiming higher

Thursday was a great night to be named Alex at KeyBank Center, where the Buffalo Sabres beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 for their fifth straight win.
Goaltender Alex Lyon, for starters, set a franchise record with his 10th consecutive victory in net. He’d tied Gerry Desjardins’ record (from 1976) with a shutout Saturday on Long Island, and this time out, the ninth-year veteran made a season-high 37 saves to stand alone in Sabres lore.
“It’s awesome to be a part of the history,” Lyon said after sharing a moment postgame with Dominik Hasek, who’s in town for the premiere of his documentary. “But when you’re stacked up against guys like Ryan Miller and obviously Hasek, those are the guys that I idolized growing up, so I’m certainly not gonna put myself anywhere near the conversation with those guys. For me, I’m happy for the team.”