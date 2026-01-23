Sabres weather another hostile storm, inch closer to Canadiens

MONTREAL – By the game, the Buffalo Sabres are growing more comfortable with the uncomfortable.

Thursday at the always-raucous Bell Centre, they staved off another comeback bid to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2, pulling within two points of their division rival for third place in the Atlantic.

The Sabres built a three-goal lead, bent but didn’t break in the second period, then closed it out with another strong third, extending their incredible run to 17-3-1. That includes a 10-2-0 stretch on the road, highlighted by wins in Edmonton, Dallas, and now Montreal.

“I think coming into a sold-out Bell Centre is as close to a playoff game as you’re going to get in the regular season,” forward Beck Malenstyn said. “… When they get a little momentum, it’s a hostile environment. And I think it’s a great lesson for us, how we eventually weathered that storm in that game.”

“It’s fun to come into this building and take points away,” added goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

The Sabres did well to quiet the crowd early, as Jason Zucker scored just 44 seconds in on a 2-on-1 rush. Significant, as they’re now 20-3-1 when scoring first this season.

Later in the first, Malenstyn added another entry to his short, yet impressive goal-scoring resume with No. 4 of the season. Shorthanded, he outraced Montreal defenseman Noah Dobson to a loose puck and outmuscled him to the net, pushing a backhand past Samuel Montembeault for a 2-0 Sabres lead. As a team, Buffalo is now tied for the NHL lead with seven shorthanded goals.