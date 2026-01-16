‘He’s unstoppable’ | Sabres’ Thompson continues building big-game resume

Added coach Lindy Ruff: “I think there was added incentive to live up a little bit what they saw and what they were hearing. You heard Danny Briere talk about the team and how it came together, and I really think our team has come together like that. We've become a real tight group. Everybody is all in and everybody is for each other.”

All that said, forward Tage Thompson was in a league of his own on Thursday, scoring his ninth career hat trick to carry the Sabres past their division rivals. From start to finish, he dominated like few NHL players can, surpassing the 200-goal mark in the process.

Montreal’s Cole Caufield opened the scoring early in the first period; just 54 seconds later, Thompson tied it on the power play – point No. 1. He also got the primary assist on Josh Doan’s power-play goal later in the period – point No. 2. Buffalo’s once-slumping man advantage now has four goals between the last two nights.

In the second period, with the Sabres trailing 3-2, Thompson dangled his way through the slot and fed his linemate Tuch, uncovered at the left dot, for the tying tally – point No. 3.

The game winner, too, belonged to Thompson. A ferocious third-period wall battle by Peyton Krebs sprung Doan and Thompson on a mini 2-on-1, and Montreal goaltender Jacob Fowler was again helpless against No. 72’s shot – point No. 4.

“Tommer, when he gets rolling, he doesn't miss his mark very often,” Ruff said. “He gets it off so quick that I don't think the goalie can adjust. … It was a night that it looked like anything he was gonna shoot was probably gonna go in.”

The Canadiens made a strong push late, but the hats ultimately came flying after Thompson’s empty netter with 1:40 remaining – point No. 5, one short of a career high. Since the Sabres began turning their season around Dec. 9 in Edmonton, Thompson has 26 points (12+14) in 17 games.