‘He’s unstoppable’ | Sabres’ Thompson continues building big-game resume

On Thursday, as Buffalo celebrated one of the great teams in franchise history, this year’s Sabres continued giving their fans reason to believe.
Pregame, the 2005-06 team laced up their skates and took the ice again, bringing back 20-year-old memories of an epic run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Throughout the night, the KeyBank Center video board played highlights from that season.
Postgame, following a nasty, fast-paced, back-and-forth, 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens, the 2025-26 Sabres gave the capacity crowd a similar center-ice salute. Buffalo is now 15-2-0 on its incredible midseason surge and trails Montreal by just three points (with two games in hand) for third place in the division.
“Those were the guys I watched growing up. I was nine, 10 years old during that season,” said Syracuse-area native Alex Tuch. “It brings back a lot of memories, a lot of good times sitting on the couch with my dad watching a lot of games, hoping he’d let me stay up until the third period.”