'Just an impressive human being' | Dahlin nets hat trick, 5 points in Toronto

TORONTO – Rasmus Dahlin leaned to his right as he watched his shot travel down the ice, as if to guide the puck into the empty Toronto net.
When it crossed the goal line, Dahlin had checked yet another box in his already decorated career: his first NHL hat trick, part of a five-point performance by the Buffalo Sabres captain in their 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.
“He said, ‘I don’t even know how to act because I’ve never done this before,’” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff recalled afterward. “We know there’s a lot of hockey left, but I’m happy for him.”
Ruff could have been talking about the hat trick, or the grander context behind it. The Sabres won their fourth straight game and improved to 19-3-1 since Dec. 9, the winningest 23-game span in franchise history.
It’s new territory for the team at large, but particularly for Dahlin and Tage Thompson, two players who arrived together in 2018 and have since spoken openly about their commitment toward trying to build a winner in Buffalo. They both hit milestones on Tuesday: Dahlin with his 400th point, Thompson with a goal in his 500th game.
They’ve led a deep, balanced roster to third place in the Atlantic Division with a six-point cushion between them and the closest non-playoff team (Florida). They’re eight points ahead of Toronto following Tuesday’s win.