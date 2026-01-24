Lyon ties Sabres record with ‘fabulous’ shutout of Islanders

The goalie’s 9-game winning streak is tied for the longest in franchise history.

20260124 Postgame
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

ELMONT, N.Y. – Alex Lyon continues to play a leading role in Buffalo’s dominant midseason run, and on Saturday he claimed a piece of Sabres history.

The goaltender made 27 saves to beat the New York Islanders 5-0 at UBS Arena. With his ninth straight win dating back to Dec. 9, Lyon tied Gerry Desjardins (in December 1976) for the franchise record by a goalie.

“He’s just given us a lot of real good hockey, battled hard in games,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “Tonight was fabulous.”

Islanders forward Casey Cizikas put a puck behind Lyon in the first period, but only after tackling the Sabres goalie – the officials quickly waved it off for interference. Playing by the rules, they had no luck with Lyon in his second shutout of the season.

Every save from Alex Lyon's 9th straight win

In the final moments of the first, he slid across to stop a Tony DeAngelo one-timer and keep the game scoreless. Just 58 seconds of game action later, on the first shift of the second period, Jason Zucker pounced on a rebound to put Buffalo ahead 1-0.

New York had no shortage of chances to tie the game. Matthew Schaefer sped in on a breakaway. Bo Horvat had a shorthanded break, one of a few shorthanded Islanders opportunities in the period. Lyon, unfazed, turned them all aside.

“He’s been fantastic for us all year. He’s just been huge,” Zucker said. “Today that game could’ve turned a lot of different times, and he made some big saves for us.”

Tage Thompson bookended the second period by scoring his 27th of the season with 14 seconds remaining. Islanders goalie David Rittich was completely fooled on the play, as Zach Benson began curling behind the net – Rittich seemed to expect a wraparound – before passing out to Thompson in front.

Zucker then one-upped his earlier goal by scoring 25 seconds into the third period, Rasmus Dahlin notched an empty netter and Alex Tuch deflected in a Mattias Samuelsson point shot as the Sabres turned a nailbiter into a blowout.

“Again tonight, we maybe had a little bit of a lackluster second period and then turned it around, and that’s what I think we’re getting good at: when we emotionally get a bit disengaged, we can find a way to get re-engaged,” Lyon said. “As a goalie, that’s all you can ask for, that consistency.”

Consistency has been the calling card for Lyon, who last lost on Black Friday and owns a .927 save percentage across these nine straight wins. His streak was interrupted by a three-week absence due to injury, and back in November, Buffalo’s three-goalie mix left Lyon waiting 15 days between games. Through all that, the 33-year-old’s performance hasn’t faltered.

“He comes to the rink every day and works his bag off. He’s a good pro, taking care of himself, doing what he needs to do,” said Samuelsson, who’s trained with Lyon during past offseasons in Philadelphia. “When you see what he puts in every day, it’s not very surprising that he plays this well in and out.

“I think the team’s playing well in front of him, too, which obviously helps, but whenever we need a big save out of him – and there’s definitely a couple tonight there in the second – he steps up and makes them.”

Lyon’s streak has coincided with the Sabres’ playoff push. When he beat the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 9, he launched this 18-3-1 heater that has Buffalo in lockstep with the Montreal Canadiens for third place in the Atlantic Division.

“Process is feeling good right now, but I’m just trying to take it a day at a time, because you just have to continue to hammer on the details and hope things work out,” Lyon said. “And right now, things are just working out.”

Here’s more from the win.

Kesselring on the board

Defenseman Michael Kesselring assisted on Tuch’s late goal, registering his first point in his 19th game with the Sabres. He finished plus-two with two shot blocks in 14:05 of ice time, and as with his previous returns from injury, he continues to look better by the game.

“He’s coming, now,” Ruff said. “I thought his skating, by far [his] best tonight. Not an easy task; I still think it’s gonna take him a while, but I thought it was a big step in the right direction.”

Kids keep working

Before Ruff shuffled his lines in the second period, the trio of Benson, Noah Ostlund and Konsta Helenius continued to shine, leading 12-4 in shot attempts during their 7:34 at 5-on-5.

Helenius drew a penalty during a long offensive-zone shift and also hit the crossbar, his third post/crossbar in the last two games. The way he’s playing, the points will keep coming.

And Benson continued with his agitating ways. At one point in the third period, the 5-foot-10 forward exchanged slashes, cross checks and punches with 6-foot-4 Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield.

“That’s just the way he plays,” Samuelsson said. “I don’t think it matters the score – he’s not turning that off.”

Postgame audio

Lindy Ruff - Jan. 24, 2026

Alex Lyon - Jan. 24, 2026

Mattias Samuelsson - Jan. 24, 2026

Jason Zucker - Jan. 24, 2026

Up next

The Sabres visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MSG’s pregame coverage will start at 6:30.

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | Sabres acquire defenseman Bayreuther

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Islanders 0

Sabres at Islanders | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres embracing ‘villain mentality’ on the road

Prospects Report | Wahlberg's versatility proving crucial for Amerks

Sabres at The Winter Olympics | News, stats and updates

Sabres weather another hostile storm, inch closer to Canadiens

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Canadiens 2

‘Why wait?’ | Contract extension a no-brainer for Doan, Sabres

Sabres at Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres sign Doan to 7-year contract extension

Sabres announce documentary 'Dominik Hasek: Always the Goalie,' presented by Dave & Adams

Kids lead the way to Sabres’ 5-3 win in Nashville

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Predators 3

Sabres at Predators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres can’t solve Bussi in 2-1 loss to Hurricanes

At the Horn | Hurricanes 2 - Sabres 1

Sabres’ Thompson named NHL’s 1st Star of the Week