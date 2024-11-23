Weber, Rinne Reveal to Each Other They'll Become First Preds Players Inducted Into Franchise's Golden Hall

Pekka Rinne thought he was on the video call to surprise Shea Weber.

The plan seemed plausible enough for the former goaltender to reveal to Weber - Nashville’s former captain and a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 - that he would be the first player inducted into the Predators Golden Hall.

Announced last summer with former Predators General Manager David Poile as its first inductee, the Preds Golden Hall will honor players and other individuals who have positively influenced and shaped the Smashville community over the franchise’s first 25 years and beyond.

Sure sounds like Weber, doesn’t it?

Meanwhile, Weber thought he was on the call to surprise Rinne.

The plan seemed plausible enough for the former captain to reveal to Rinne - Nashville’s beloved son with a statue of his own outside of Bridgestone Arena and his No. 35 hanging from the rafters - that he would be the first player inducted into the Preds Golden Hall.

But as Weber, at home in his native British Columbia, told Rinne from his native Finland, the two best players in Preds history began to catch on.

“This is a trick call, eh?” Weber laughed while Rinne flashed an equally happy and unexpected smile with Preds CEO Sean Henry and General Manager Barry Trotz among those in on the surprise.

As the Predators determined who should be part of the Hall’s inaugural class alongside Poile, the answer became quite clear.

Therefore, on Jan. 16, 2025, Rinne and Weber will take their spots as the first two players in the Golden Hall, and there are no two people who are more deserving.

“There's been a lot of cool celebrations already after my retirement, but this is a cool one,” Rinne said after Weber told him the news. “It obviously means a lot to me since I played all my years in Nashville, but the same goes back to you [Shea]. It is my honor to announce your induction into the Preds Hall of Fame. So, congrats, buddy. I couldn't be more proud to join with you.”

“I didn't expect this,” Weber said of the induction. "I knew about [Rinne], but it's a great honor for me, obviously, just like you, playing a majority of my career in Nashville and growing up there. It means a lot. I can't say enough about what you guys have meant to me and Peks during time together and our friendship, I mean, it's what hockey is all about, the friendship we've gained for life. And I'm honored to hear this news as well, it’s awesome.”

Weber is the first player drafted by the Predators to be inducted as a player into the Hockey Hall of Fame. He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Predators, recording 443 points (166g-277a) in 763 games. The recipient of the 2016 Mark Messier Leadership Award, Weber served as captain of the Predators for six campaigns and is third in franchise history in games played, fourth in goals and fifth in points.

Rinne is Nashville’s all-time leader in virtually every statistical goaltending category and is the only player thus far to have his number retired by the franchise. The Finn retired in July 2021 as the Predators goaltending leader in games played (683), wins (369), goals-against average (2.43), total TOI (39,413:29), shutouts (60) and saves (17,627).

“It’s only fitting that both you guys go in together,” Trotz said to Rinne and Weber. “I know the friendship that you guys have. You guys [will be] friends for life and a big part of the organization. So, it's only fitting that you both go in together. I think it's a real special thing.”

In addition to becoming the Golden Hall’s first inductee, Poile will also serve as its chairman and the leader of its selection committee.

The Preds Golden Hall will induct at least one new member each year and will be located at the south end of Bridgestone Arena’s Gary Force Acura Level, close to the Predators Alumni Puck Wall.