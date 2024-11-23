Shea Weber, Pekka Rinne to Join David Poile in Preds Golden Hall's Inaugural Class of 2024

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 23, 2024) – As announced during Saturday’s game at Bridgestone Arena, former Nashville Predators players Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne will join former general manager David Poile in the Preds Golden Hall’s inaugural Class of 2024. The Preds Golden Hall, which will induct new members on a yearly basis, showcases and honors the individuals who have positively represented the Predators since the franchise’s inception in 1997.

“When you look at the people who have defined and shaped our organization over the years, it’s hard not to start with David, Shea and Pekka,” Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “It’s so special that we are able to join our fans in celebrating them in this way. As a franchise, we firmly believe in recognizing and honoring those who have dedicated their careers to making SMASHVILLE a better place both on and off the ice, and I’m so excited for us to be able to induct more members into the Preds GOLDen Hall moving forward.”

All three inductees will be honored at a fundraising lunch on Wednesday, Jan. 15, in downtown Nashville. Proceeds from the lunch will benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation and the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily. More details, including ticket sales information, will be released in the coming days.

Additionally, Nashville will host the Golden Hall Induction Night presented by Hunt Brothers® Pizza at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 16 as the team takes on the Chicago Blackhawks. All fans in attendance will receive a special replica golden record giveaway. The Predators will enshrine the inductees into a new Golden Hall display on one of the Arena’s concourses while Poile, Rinne and Weber – and any future Preds Golden Hall members – will be permanently recognized in-bowl at Bridgestone Arena. Tickets for the team’s Golden Hall Induction Night game are available at **Ticketmaster.com**.

Poile, who was initially tabbed to the Preds Golden Hall on Aug. 26, 2024, was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a Builder on Nov. 11. He spent 41 consecutive seasons as an NHL general manager with Nashville and Washington – more than anyone else in the game’s history – and guided the Predators to 15 playoff trips, including an appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. He was named the NHL’s General Manager of the Year in 2017; is a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame; and won 1,533 career games, the most of any GM in League history. Poile will also serve as the Preds Golden Hall’s chairman and the leader of its selection committee.

Weber became the first player drafted by the Predators to be inducted as a player into the Hockey Hall of Fame, also on Nov. 11. The 39-year-old former defenseman was selected by Poile in the second round (49th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and went on to spend the first 11 seasons of his career with the Predators, recording 443 points (166g-277a) in 763 games. The recipient of the 2016 Mark Messier Leadership Award, Weber served as captain of the Predators for six campaigns and is third in franchise history in games played, fourth in goals and fifth in points.

Rinne retired in July 2021 after spending his entire 683-game NHL career with the Predators. He is etched in Nashville's record books as the franchise leader in nearly every goaltending category, including games played, wins (369), goals-against average (2.43), total TOI (39,413:29), shutouts (60) and saves (17,627). The 2018 Vezina Trophy winner, he finished his career with a record of 369-213-75. Rinne’s No. 35 was retired by the Predators on Feb. 24, 2022; he is the only player in franchise history to have his jersey retired.

Off the ice, Weber and Rinne collaborated as teammates to launch the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily during the 2012-13 season. The fund works with the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt to raise funds and awareness for cancer research. Since its establishment, millions of dollars have been raised in funding for pediatric cancer research. Rinne won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2021 as a result of a career spent dedicated to the Nashville and Middle Tennessee communities.

