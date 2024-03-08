Trade Deadline Pickups Beauvillier, Anderson-Dolan Excited to Join Surging Predators

Selected 28th overall by the New York Islanders at the 2015 NHL Draft, the veteran forward has since accrued 243 points (115g-128a) in 585 career games, the first 457 of which came with his draft club.

Last season, Beauvillier posted a career-high 40 points (18g-22a) with New York and the Vancouver Canucks. From 2017-2021, he recorded four straight seasons with at least 15 goals for the Islanders.

“I bring speed, I bring a work ethic and a good, offensive touch as well,” Beauvillier said. “So I'm going to try to keep it simple and I'm at my best when I'm moving my feet, so that's what I'm going to try to do moving forward.”

Of course, there’s already a connection with Predators General Manager Barry Trotz, who coached Beauvillier on the Island from 2018-22.

During that span, Beauvillier was fifth in scoring among the Islanders, recording 129 points (63g-66a), 12 power-play goals and an average of 16:13 ice time per game.

He loomed large for New York during the postseason, recording 29 points (15g-14a) in 49 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, and helped his team to the third round in consecutive seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

So, is Beauvillier excited to be back in Trotz’s camp?

“Absolutely,” he said. “Just having a couple chats with him yesterday, I'm really happy and I’m thrilled to be here. It was good to see him yesterday, and he made that transition really easy for me.”

Arriving in Nashville on Friday, Anderson-Dolan eased in with a couple of familiar faces, too.

“I know [Cody Glass] pretty well, I played at the World Juniors with him,” Anderson-Dolan said. “I know [Mark Jankowski], and then I’ve played against a bunch of guys for a long time here. So, there are a couple of familiar faces, but it’s also good to make new friendships.”

Indeed, Anderson-Dolan represented Canada alongside Glass at the 2017 U-18 World Championship, one of four appearances the forward has made on the world stage. He won Gold with Team Canada at the 2021 World Championship, and additionally represented his country at the 2019 World Junior Championship and the 2015 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.