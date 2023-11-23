This Month in SMASHVILLE History: November

News Feed

Preds Extinguish Flames with 4-2 Victory at Home

Preds Extinguish Flames with 4-2 Victory at Home
Predators Announce Formation of GOLDen Hall; Unveil Banner at Bridgestone Arena

Predators Announce Formation of GOLDen Hall; Unveil Banner at Bridgestone Arena
A Look Back: David Poile Through The Years

A Look Back at David Poile Through The Years And His Cherished Memories
Preds Deliver Turkeys To Nashville Area Families In Need

Preds Deliver Turkeys To Nashville Area Families In Need
GAME DAY: Preds vs. Flames, Nov. 22

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Flames, Nov. 22
'So Fortunate and So Lucky': Poile Thanks Family, Preds Organization Ahead of Retirement Ceremony

'So Fortunate and So Lucky': Poile Thanks Family, Preds Organization Ahead of Retirement Ceremony
Smashville Showcase Returns to Nashville on Nov. 24-26 at Ford Ice Center Bellevue

Smashville Showcase Returns to Nashville on Nov. 24-26 at Ford Ice Center Bellevue
Preds Rally Past Avalanche for 4-3 Win

Preds Rally Past Avalanche for 4-3 Win
GAME DAY: Preds vs. Avalanche, Nov. 20

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Avalanche, Nov. 20
Preds Get Back in Win Column with 4-2 Victory over Blackhawks

Preds Get Back in Win Column with 4-2 Victory over Blackhawks
GAME DAY: Preds vs. Blackhawks, Nov. 18

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Blackhawks, Nov. 18
Rinne & Weber's Continuing Impact Felt as 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund Turns 10

Rinne & Weber's Continuing Impact Felt as 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund Turns 10
Preds Coaches, Players Hit the Lanes at Preds and Pins Bowling Tournament

Preds Coaches, Players Hit the Lanes at Preds and Pins Bowling Tournament
Predators Reassign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee

Predators Reassign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee
Preds Prospect Report: College Hockey & Call-Ups

Preds Prospect Report: College Hockey & Call-Ups
Preds Turkey Tourney Returns on Nov. 25

Preds Turkey Tourney Returns on Nov. 25
Forsberg, Josi Score for Preds in 3-2 Loss to Ducks

Forsberg, Josi Score for Preds in 3-2 Loss to Ducks
Predators Recall Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee

Predators Recall Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: November

Celebrating 25 Years of Predators Hockey With Top Moments and Memories from Every Season

1000th Game
By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary in SMASHVILLE. 

As we continue the most important Preds season yet, let’s take a look at how we got here. We are looking back at some of the top moments in SMASHVILLE’s 25-year history, one month at a time. 

How many of these November events do you remember? 

1997

November 13

Craig Leipold and Jack Diller unveiled “Predators” as the franchise’s name (as selected by fans) at the Wildhorse Saloon in front of inaugural season-ticket holders and fans.

2001

November 21

The Predators unveiled an alternate jersey. The gold sweater featured an animated saber-toothed tiger logo on the crest and a pair of tiger skulls on the shoulders. It was worn through the 2006-07 season.

2007

November 29 

The NHL’s Board of Governors approved the proposed sale of the Nashville Predators to Predators Holdings LLC.

2011

November 3

On his 29th birthday, goaltender Pekka Rinne signed a seven-year, $49 million contract, then proceeded to shut out the Phoenix Coyotes that night, stopping 35 shots in a 3-0 victory.

November 12

The franchise played its 1,000th regular-season NHL game against the Montreal Canadiens. David Poile became the first general manager in NHL history to record 1,000 games with two separate franchises (Washington from 1982-97) while Barry Trotz became just the fourth coach to spend 1,000 games behind the bench of a single franchise.

2018

November 3

On his 36th birthday, Pekka Rinne signed a two-year, $10 million contract and posted a 1-0 shutout over the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena.

November 10

The Predators defeated the Dallas Stars, 5-4 in overtime at the American Airlines Center for their eighth consecutive road victory to start the season, the third-longest season-opening streak in NHL history.

2020

November 12

The Predators and Montgomery County broke ground on F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., northwest of Nashville. The facility is scheduled to open during the 2022-23 season.

November 16 

The Predators released their adidas Reverse Retro uniforms, which were worn six times during the 2020-21 NHL season. The Reverse Retro uniforms, which were predominantly gold and silver with navy helmets, complete with the Vanderbilt Health logo as the team’s first-ever helmet entitlement partner, were a homage to the original design Nashville used during its inaugural season in 1998-99.

2021

November 30

Predators forward Filip Forsberg scored four goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Bridgestone Arena, tying the franchise record held by Eric Nystrom and Rocco Grimaldi.

Related Content

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: October

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: October
This Month in SMASHVILLE History: September

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: September