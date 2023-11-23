This Month in SMASHVILLE History: November

Throughout the 2023-24 season, the Nashville Predators will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary in SMASHVILLE.

As we continue the most important Preds season yet, let’s take a look at how we got here. We are looking back at some of the top moments in SMASHVILLE’s 25-year history, one month at a time.

How many of these November events do you remember?

1997

November 13

Craig Leipold and Jack Diller unveiled “Predators” as the franchise’s name (as selected by fans) at the Wildhorse Saloon in front of inaugural season-ticket holders and fans.

2001

November 21

The Predators unveiled an alternate jersey. The gold sweater featured an animated saber-toothed tiger logo on the crest and a pair of tiger skulls on the shoulders. It was worn through the 2006-07 season.

2007

November 29

The NHL’s Board of Governors approved the proposed sale of the Nashville Predators to Predators Holdings LLC.

2011

November 3

On his 29th birthday, goaltender Pekka Rinne signed a seven-year, $49 million contract, then proceeded to shut out the Phoenix Coyotes that night, stopping 35 shots in a 3-0 victory.

November 12

The franchise played its 1,000th regular-season NHL game against the Montreal Canadiens. David Poile became the first general manager in NHL history to record 1,000 games with two separate franchises (Washington from 1982-97) while Barry Trotz became just the fourth coach to spend 1,000 games behind the bench of a single franchise.

2018

November 3

On his 36th birthday, Pekka Rinne signed a two-year, $10 million contract and posted a 1-0 shutout over the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena.

November 10

The Predators defeated the Dallas Stars, 5-4 in overtime at the American Airlines Center for their eighth consecutive road victory to start the season, the third-longest season-opening streak in NHL history.

2020

November 12

The Predators and Montgomery County broke ground on F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., northwest of Nashville. The facility is scheduled to open during the 2022-23 season.

November 16

The Predators released their adidas Reverse Retro uniforms, which were worn six times during the 2020-21 NHL season. The Reverse Retro uniforms, which were predominantly gold and silver with navy helmets, complete with the Vanderbilt Health logo as the team’s first-ever helmet entitlement partner, were a homage to the original design Nashville used during its inaugural season in 1998-99.

2021

November 30

Predators forward Filip Forsberg scored four goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Bridgestone Arena, tying the franchise record held by Eric Nystrom and Rocco Grimaldi.