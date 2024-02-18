'This Is Only the Beginning': McCarron Looking Forward to Future with Predators After Inking Two-Year Deal

By Zach Gilchriest
Seconds after exiting the penalty box for a questionable hit on Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, Dallas Stars Captain Jamie Benn found himself answering to six-foot-six, 232-pound forward Michael McCarron.

A fearless competitor and a fierce advocate for his teammates, McCarron on Thursday flashed the hard-nosed, hard-working identity he’s become known for in Nashville, standing up to one of the NHL’s most tenured veterans, going 75 percent in the faceoff circle and recording an assist for good measure.

All of it in his 200th career NHL game, no less.

“He's a character person,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “He brings a lot of energy to our group. He's like a big brother to a lot of young kids, and he stands up for anybody, like he did last night. He’s a guy you want on your team and I'm really happy we have him.”

The Predators front office is happy to have him too, and on Friday the team announced the $1.8 million contract that will keep McCarron in the Music City through the 2025-26 season.

“It's definitely exciting to stick around,” McCarron said after practice on Friday. “I love it here, my family loves it here and it’s a great organization. They're family-oriented and they care about their players. We're building something good here, and I'm excited to be a part of it for the next two years.”

The road to 200 career NHL games did not come without its challenges for No. 47.

Selected 25th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2013, McCarron would skate in just 69 games with his draft club and 205 in the AHL before being traded to Nashville in 2020.

Since then, McCarron has found his footing with the Predators.

During the 2021-22 campaign, McCarron recorded his best statistical season to date, establishing career highs in games played (51), goals (7), assists (7) and points (14) and winning 54.4 percent of his faceoffs.

“They traded for me a long time ago and I was a player that hadn’t really played too many minutes in the NHL,” McCarron said. “But it was a good trade in their eyes and luckily I was able to find a spot with the big club and stick around. I think it's been a huge opportunity for me.”

Indeed, it has. 

With seven goals, six assists and 13 points through 42 games this season, McCarron is on track for another career year. He’s already established a career best in ice time, averaging 11:52 per game, and ranks highly among his teammates in blocked shots (31), faceoff percentage (49.7) and hits (91).

The success of his 2023-24 campaign is likely far sweeter following a personally challenging year that saw McCarron enter the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

Still, throughout the difficult times, McCarron felt unwavering support from the Predators organization.

“Everybody has bumps in the road, but I had a great support system, a great family, a great wife and a great organization that had my back the whole way and was able to help me get out on the other side,” McCarron said. “And here I am today. I started my new season fresh and healthy and I was able to work my way into a two-year deal.”

Contract now in hand, McCarron knows the best is yet to come.

“I'm really just starting to find my NHL game and feeling comfortable in my own skin out there,” he said. “And I think this is only the beginning for myself and for this organization.”

