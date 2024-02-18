'This Is Only the Beginning': McCarron Looking Forward to Future with Predators After Inking Two-Year Deal

Seconds after exiting the penalty box for a questionable hit on Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, Dallas Stars Captain Jamie Benn found himself answering to six-foot-six, 232-pound forward Michael McCarron.
A fearless competitor and a fierce advocate for his teammates, McCarron on Thursday flashed the hard-nosed, hard-working identity he’s become known for in Nashville, standing up to one of the NHL’s most tenured veterans, going 75 percent in the faceoff circle and recording an assist for good measure.
All of it in his 200th career NHL game, no less.
“He's a character person,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “He brings a lot of energy to our group. He's like a big brother to a lot of young kids, and he stands up for anybody, like he did last night. He’s a guy you want on your team and I'm really happy we have him.”
The Predators front office is happy to have him too, and on Friday the team announced the $1.8 million contract that will keep McCarron in the Music City through the 2025-26 season.
“It's definitely exciting to stick around,” McCarron said after practice on Friday. “I love it here, my family loves it here and it’s a great organization. They're family-oriented and they care about their players. We're building something good here, and I'm excited to be a part of it for the next two years.”