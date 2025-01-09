Stiga Talks Scoring Golden Goal for United States at World Junior Championship, Development as Preds Prospect

Stiga doesn’t have to say much more, because he sure picked a perfect time to score his first goal of the tournament - and on his first shot of the final game, no less - to send the Americans home with gold around their necks.

Those who work for the Predators - no matter their nationality - were pretty pleased, too.

Selected by Nashville in the second round (55th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old Stiga is known for being a skilled, two-way forward. His offensive prowess was on display during the previous campaign when he tallied 36 goals and 79 points in just 61 games with the U-18 side of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.

Those numbers helped the Sudbury, Mass., native head to Boston College and join the Eagles in their pursuit of a national championship. Stiga’s four goals and 11 points in his first 16 collegiate games were good enough to land him a spot on the U.S. World Juniors roster, and the rest is now history.

“It's been surreal,” Stiga said of the last few days. “I think just from getting off the ice after putting on the gold medal to now, it's been pretty much a blur. It's been a lot of texts, a lot of congratulations and whatnot, and it's been awesome.”

Stiga wasn’t even sure if he’d see the ice in overtime - still a 3-on-3 session even in a gold medal game - let alone score the winner. But when his tap on the shoulder came, he was ready.

“Going into OT, [scoring] obviously wasn't the first thing I thought of,” Stiga said. “I wasn't really sure if I was going to be going much anyway, but I knew it [had the potential to go] 20 minutes, so I'd probably get a chance if it lasted that long. I thought maybe some of our guys would end it earlier, but going out there, I was just trying to play my game. I know I can make plays happen and I can score. It wasn’t happening too much throughout the tournament, but when I got the chance, I was able to do it.”

Indeed he was, but the unique thing about an in-season tournament is there will be no grand parade, no offseason to recuperate, no extended time with the trophy. Instead, Stiga will be back in class and back on the ice at Boston College in the days ahead with his attention now turned to skating in the famed Beanpot Tournament - held annually at TD Garden in Boston between four major Boston-area schools - and then competing for a national title.

“I think this second half is what [going to] BC is all about,” Stiga said. “We’ve got the Beanpot, we’ve got our game [against Boston University], the Battle of the Commonwealth, and then hopefully the National Championship game. So, a lot of exciting hockey coming up, and I think just getting prepared for that [is the focus]. Obviously the World Juniors happened, and I can soak that in now, but try to let that go, and now back to BC and focusing on that.”

That focus includes continued communication with members of the Predators development staff who work with all of Nashville’s prospects throughout their respective seasons. As a forward, Stiga is in regular contact with Predators Forward Development Coach Nathan Gerbe watching film and discussing what can be done to get to the next level. The freshman says Predators General Manager Barry Trotz also stopped by a game earlier this season.

For Stiga, it’s impossible not to dream about playing for the Preds one day, but he’s found a good balance between preparing for what’s ahead while staying in the present as Nashville remains in the back of his mind.

“It’s easy to get caught up in thinking about the future, but for me personally, I just don't really think about it,” Stiga said. “Honestly, it's just this next game ahead of me, and just try to stay present in the moment. Obviously, I know I'm going to play this year of college and next year, and then after that, kind of see what's going to happen. But, there's no rush in anything. So, just keep playing my game and having fun here and trying to win games and win championships.”

He’s already got one of those titles to his name, and moving forward, he’ll take more with him from the World Juniors than just a gold medal.

“Just the part about embracing your role and whatever that is, I think I really saw it first hand here,” Stiga said of his World Juniors experience. “How much you need to buy in with everyone, no matter what your role is, and if you're not even playing, just how much you need to buy into it for the whole team to win. If one guy is not not doing their job, you can really see how it affects the whole team, and I think that's the biggest thing I'll be able to take away from that.”

He’ll have those memories for the rest of his life as well, and Stiga’s strike was one he’ll never forget.

Well, maybe.

But who knows - perhaps this experience will help him score another big goal one day in Tennessee.

“I like to play with pace and make plays happen and whatnot, so hopefully [the Predators] know that and I can show them that,” Stiga said. “So, just for me to continue playing my game, and when the time is right, hopefully I can be there one day. Playing for the Predators is the end goal. So, whenever, however, [I’ll work to make it happen].”