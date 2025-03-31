Predators Assign Hiroki Gojsic, Kalan Lind to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (March 31, 2025) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forwards Hiroki Gojsic (GOY-sick) and Kalan Lind to Milwaukee (AHL).

Gojsic, 18 (5/1/06), finished his second full WHL campaign third on the Kelowna Rockets in goals (20) and fourth in points (37). The 6-foot-3, 207-pound forward had 11 multi-point games, including two multi-goal outings. In the 2023-24 campaign, Gojsic’s rookie WHL season, he posted 21 goals, 17 assists and 50 points en route to earning the team’s Rookie of the Year award. Originally selected by Nashville in the third round (94th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Gojsic played in his first NHL preseason contest on Sep. 22, 2024 at Florida, and signed his entry-level contract that same day. In the 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase, hosted at Ford Ice Center Bellevue, he finished tied second among tournament skaters in points with four (2g-2a) in three games.

Lind, 20 (1/25/05), concluded his fourth full WHL season with 27 points (12g-15a) in 37 games while serving as an alternate captain for the Red Deer Rebels. Despite missing 31 games due to injury, Lind finished fourth on Red Deer in goals (12) and points and tied for fourth in assists (15). The forward notched eight multi-point outings, including a career-high five-point performance on March 11 at Moose Jaw (2g-3a). Originally selected by the Predators in the second round (46th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, held at Bridgestone Arena, the 6-foot-1, 165-pound forward established WHL career highs in assists (28) and points (44) while adding in 16 goals to help the Rebels reach the second round of the playoffs in 2022-23. In 2021-22, his rookie WHL campaign, he scored 20 goals and posted 38 points, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, on his team in both categories. Lind owns 160 points (68g-92a) in 160 career WHL regular-season contests, and 19 points (7g-12a) in 29 postseason contests, all with Red Deer.

