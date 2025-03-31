GAME DAY: Preds at Flyers, March 31

The Nashville Predators have traveled east to begin a three-game road trip tonight with a 6 p.m. CT puck drop against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. This evening’s contest is the second and final meeting between the two this season; the Preds fell to the Flyers in overtime the night before Thanksgiving.

Nashville concluded a two-game homestand on Saturday night with a 3-1 loss to Vegas. Now, as the penultimate road trip of the season arrives, the Predators will continue to build their game with just nine more outings to go on the campaign.

“I think for a lot of guys, including myself, these are meaningful games,” Preds defenseman Nick Blankenburg said following Saturday’s loss. “You're still trying to solidify yourself in the NHL, and you're getting a lot of guys, including myself, getting really good opportunities, so just trying to make the most out of it… So, [it will] be good to get on the road and just try and get some points.”

Predators forward Colton Sissons left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury and did not return. There was no further update on Sissons’ status following the game. Nashville did not practice on Sunday ahead of their trip to Philadelphia.

The Good Guys:

Ryan O’Reilly scored the lone goal for Nashville on Saturday - the 299th tally of his career - and Justus Annunen made 26 saves in the loss.

Filip Forsberg continues to lead the Preds with 28 goals and 67 points, followed by Jonathan Marchessault (19g-30a) with 49 points and Steven Stamkos with 23 goals and 45 points. Just Saros is 18-28-6 in net; Annunen is now 14-12-1 overall.

The Opposition:

After dropping six in a row, the Flyers have won their last two, including a 7-4 victory over Buffalo on Saturday. Philadelphia fired now-former Head Coach John Tortorella on Thursday and named Brad Shaw their interim head coach.

Travis Konecny leads the club with 24 goals and 71 points, followed by rookie Matvei Michkov with 24 goals and 56 points. Owen Tippett has 19 goals and 39 points on the season. Samuel Ersson is 21-15-5 in net; Ivan Fedotov is 5-13-3.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 16-12-(3)-4 all-time against the Flyers, including an 8-7-(1)-2 mark on the road. Nashville is 6-3-1 in their last 10 against Philadelphia and 3-2-0 in the last five at Wells Fargo Center.

Notables Versus Philadelphia:

Filip Forsberg has recorded 15 points (8g-7a) in 15 contests against the Flyers in his career. He notched his 357th career assist and passed David Legwand (356) for the second-most in Predators history on Saturday vs. Vegas.

Steven Stamkos has posted 56 points (28g-28a) in 44 career games vs. Philadelphia. The 28 goals are tied for the third-most he has tallied against a single franchise in his career.

Ryan O’Reilly has recorded a point-per-game in 25 career meetings with the Flyers, tallying 10 goals and 25 points.

Milestone Watch:

Ryan O’Reilly is one goal from 300 in his NHL career.

Jordan Oesterle is one game from 400 in his NHL career.

Jakub Vrana is two games from 400 in his NHL career.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for this evening’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Preds Pete Weber will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)