Stamkos Records Hat Trick, Leads Preds Past Blackhawks in Overtime

Steven Stamkos took another spot in the NHL record book - and then he brought the house down.
The Nashville forward recorded his 14th career hat trick to lead the Predators past the Chicago Blackhawks by a 3-2 final in overtime on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds their third consecutive win and a trio of victories against the Hawks to finish out the season series.
The first goal of the night for Stamkos was No. 574 of his career, good enough to pass Mike Bossy for sole possession of 23rd place in NHL history. Stamkos then added goals 575 and 576 for good measure to send the Smashville faithful home happy - and give the Preds a high point entering the final quarter of the campaign.
“The year has been what it is,” Stamkos said. “It's been disappointing, and in a lot of aspects, in terms of what we wanted to accomplish as a team. But to have special moments throughout the season is still, as a player, something you enjoy. It's why you love playing the game. As athletes, you want to win, and you want to help your team win. Tonight was one of those nights, and it felt good.”
“It's always a fun atmosphere here, and we take a lot of pride to play at home ice,” Preds forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “Tonight was a pretty good game. I feel like we dominated most of the game, and I thought it was a good game for us.”
The Predators outshot the Blackhawks by a 16-6 margin in the opening 20 minutes, but neither team found the back of the net. In the second stanza, however, Stamkos took over.
After Chicago took a 1-0 lead off a deflection, Stamkos struck less than a minute later and recorded his first of the night on the power play to take his latest place in the NHL record books. Later in the frame, Ryan O’Reilly found Stamkos in the slot, and No. 91 went top shelf for his second of the evening and the first Nashville lead of the game.
Stamkos appeared to complete a hat trick later in the period, but the goal was waved off due to a high stick on the puck. The Blackhawks suffered a similar fate in the final frame as they had a goal taken back after Nashville won an offside challenge, but Chicago did tie the game late in regulation as Ilya Mikheyev beat Justus Annunen.
But then, in the extra session, after he almost won it again, Stamkos took a slick feed from Fedor Svechkov and one-timed a perfect shot into the twine to complete his best night as a member of the Predators.