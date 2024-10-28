Stamkos, Preds Anticipating 'Special Moment' Ahead of Game Against Lightning

Predators Forward Returns to Tampa Bay for First Time; Nashville Hoping for Winning Result

GettyImages-2181184902
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The hoodie Steven Stamkos wore inside of Amalie Arena in Tampa on Monday morning was still a shade of blue, but the Nashville Predators logo graced the front instead of the opposition’s crest.

Indeed, the first half of the day had a different feel to it than normal as Stamkos, the former Lightning captain and two-time Stanley Cup winner with the franchise, made his inaugural return to town as a member of another team after spending the first 16 seasons of his NHL career with the Bolts.

The night ahead will be special for not just Stamkos, but everyone in the building at ice level and beyond. As No. 91 looks across the way at his former Lightning teammates, he’s not sure how he’ll feel, but he’s ready to embrace whatever comes.

Stamkos Previews Game Against Tampa Bay

“I don't know what to expect, really,” Stamkos said to a larger-than-normal media contingent on site in Tampa. “It's not something that you really know, I think, until you go through it… Obviously, the excitement level [is high] to be back in the city and in this building where, like I said, there's been so many amazing memories for a really long time. So, I'm sure the emotions will kick in as game time approaches and you get on the ice, and it’ll be special, for sure.”

Stamkos said he doesn’t have a completely full contingent on hand for the moment - his wife and parents made the trip, while his children are back home in Nashville. For the younger members of the Stamkos family, the 34-year-old says he thought the adjustment from one city to the next might’ve been toughest on them, but that hasn’t been the case.

“The kids aren't here tonight - they’ve got school, so that’s important,” Stamkos smiled. “But it's funny, you play here for so long, and you have all those amazing memories, and your kids being young; I mean, they might not remember that aspect of it. Their new normal is being a Nashville Predator. The mascot [GNASH] came over, I think the second day we [were in Nashville], and they flipped [allegiances] pretty quick. It’s funny how that works, but they’re enjoying it. They love coming to the rink. I mean, that's the beauty of unconditional love, right? You come home, it doesn't matter what kind of mood I'm in, they're happy to see dad and they're proud. That’s what helps you kind of sleep at night.”

Of course, there is also a hockey game to be played. The Predators, winners of three straight contests, will appreciate the ovation and celebration Stamkos is sure to receive from the home crowd, but they’re also hoping they’ll be the happy ones by the end of the night.

“Well, I think [the Predators players] can enjoy the moment and see what he's meant to this franchise and the fan base, and what he's meant to the city, really,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said of Stamkos “It’s a pretty special moment to see, and you'd like him to get it over quick and get to the game, but I think it's important to see it, because what he's done here is pretty amazing.”

“There’s a lot of build up and a lot of anticipation for special nights like this, and I don't know if there's been one as special as this one in a long time,” Preds forward Colton Sissons said. “But I’m sure Stammer will be feeling some relief once it's over, and hopefully we’ll have two points in our back pocket and get out of here.”

Head Coach Andrew Brunette Previews Game Against Tampa Bay

