Stamkos, Preds Anticipating 'Special Moment' Ahead of Game Against Lightning

“I don't know what to expect, really,” Stamkos said to a larger-than-normal media contingent on site in Tampa. “It's not something that you really know, I think, until you go through it… Obviously, the excitement level [is high] to be back in the city and in this building where, like I said, there's been so many amazing memories for a really long time. So, I'm sure the emotions will kick in as game time approaches and you get on the ice, and it’ll be special, for sure.”

Stamkos said he doesn’t have a completely full contingent on hand for the moment - his wife and parents made the trip, while his children are back home in Nashville. For the younger members of the Stamkos family, the 34-year-old says he thought the adjustment from one city to the next might’ve been toughest on them, but that hasn’t been the case.

“The kids aren't here tonight - they’ve got school, so that’s important,” Stamkos smiled. “But it's funny, you play here for so long, and you have all those amazing memories, and your kids being young; I mean, they might not remember that aspect of it. Their new normal is being a Nashville Predator. The mascot [GNASH] came over, I think the second day we [were in Nashville], and they flipped [allegiances] pretty quick. It’s funny how that works, but they’re enjoying it. They love coming to the rink. I mean, that's the beauty of unconditional love, right? You come home, it doesn't matter what kind of mood I'm in, they're happy to see dad and they're proud. That’s what helps you kind of sleep at night.”