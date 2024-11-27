SMASHVILLE Women's Collegiate Hockey Showcase Returns to Ford Ice Center Bellevue

Nashville, Tenn. (November 27, 2024) – The SMASHVILLE Women’s Collegiate Hockey Showcase is set to make its highly anticipated return to Ford Ice Center Bellevue from Nov. 29-30, featuring four powerhouse NCAA Division I teams. The No. 6 Clarkson Golden Knights, No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions, Merrimack College Warriors, and St. Thomas Tommies will compete in an action-packed weekend of collegiate hockey.

“We are thrilled to welcome these incredible NCAA Division I teams to Nashville for the SMASHVILLE Women’s Collegiate Hockey Showcase,” Nashville Predators Director of Youth Hockey and Fan Development Jennifer Boniecki said. “This event not only highlights the immense talent and dedication of these athletes but also reinforces our commitment to growing the game of hockey and providing opportunities for women at all levels. We are proud to host such a competitive and inspiring tournament that continues to strengthen our community’s passion for the sport.”

Fans will have the opportunity to witness the intensity and skill of these top-tier teams as they battle for the championship title. The showcase schedule is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 29:

• 3 p.m. CT | Penn State vs. Merrimack

• 6 p.m. CT | Clarkson vs. St. Thomas

Saturday, Nov. 30:

• 12 p.m. CT | Consolation Game (losers of Friday games)

• 3 p.m. CT | Championship Game (winners of Friday games)

The SMASHVILLE Women’s Collegiate Hockey Showcase reflects the Nashville Predators’ commitment to advancing hockey at all levels, showcasing the talent and passion of collegiate athletes while providing an exciting event for fans of all ages.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster for $20/game or a weekend pass for $30. Day-of pricing increases to $25/game.