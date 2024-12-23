Sissons, McCarron Spread Holiday Cheer at Preds Foundation's Annual Holiday Party

As 2024 draws to a close, what better way to cap off a Saturday evening after a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Kings than with a festive holiday party?

From embracing GNASH, and to the loud cheers when Michael McCarron and Colton Sissons came through the doors, the Nashville Predators Foundation’s annual holiday party was back, this time with Fannie Battle Day Home.

The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to bring holiday joy to these kids, and that mission begins with shopping for gifts.

“Shopping is the best part,” Predators center - and repeat holiday party guest of honor - Sissons said. “We kind of go crazy once we hit the toy and bike section, it’s so fun for us. The reception of these kids is amazing. They run up and give us hugs, and everyone is just so happy to be here. Seeing the joy is what keeps me coming back.”

Thanks to the kindness of the Predators players and front-office staff, 500 gifts were purchased for 30 families, bringing joy to the children at Fannie Battle as they enthusiastically tore through the wrapping paper, filling Bridgestone Arena with festive cheer and holiday color.