Sissons, McCarron Spread Holiday Cheer at Preds Foundation's Annual Holiday Party

Predators Forwards Take Part in Gift Distribution to Deserving Families This Holiday Season

By Kailani Nemish
As 2024 draws to a close, what better way to cap off a Saturday evening after a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Kings than with a festive holiday party?

From embracing GNASH, and to the loud cheers when Michael McCarron and Colton Sissons came through the doors, the Nashville Predators Foundation’s annual holiday party was back, this time with Fannie Battle Day Home.

The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to bring holiday joy to these kids, and that mission begins with shopping for gifts.

“Shopping is the best part,” Predators center - and repeat holiday party guest of honor - Sissons said. “We kind of go crazy once we hit the toy and bike section, it’s so fun for us. The reception of these kids is amazing. They run up and give us hugs, and everyone is just so happy to be here. Seeing the joy is what keeps me coming back.”

Thanks to the kindness of the Predators players and front-office staff, 500 gifts were purchased for 30 families, bringing joy to the children at Fannie Battle as they enthusiastically tore through the wrapping paper, filling Bridgestone Arena with festive cheer and holiday color.

Although Sissons is no stranger to the holiday party, McCarron was eager to make his first appearance in front of 100 excited kids.

“It’s our responsibility as athletes in the city to help the community in need,” McCarron said. “Obviously I’m following in some good footsteps, with Sissons being a part of this for a while. Seeing all the smiles on their faces is something pretty special.”

As McCarron and Sissons moved around the room, snapping photos and signing freshly gifted merchandise, the festive hockey spirit filled the air - and that’s what the Preds do best at this time of year.

“We have guys that are very passionate about giving back to the community,” Predators Senior Community Relations Coordinator Abby Helper said. “We love that they are able to help make the holiday season brighter for all these families.”

