Second Harvest Food Bank Accordion 

Learn More: Second Harvest Food Bank

Featured Charity Night: Thursday, November 6

Website: Click here

Drive Items: Peanut butter, canned meat (chicken/tuna), canned fruit and vegetables, soups and stews, pasta, and cereal

Donate to Amazon Wish List: Click here

Mission Statement: Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee's mission is to nourish and empower people so they can thrive.

Counties Served: 46 counties served

About: Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee’s mission is to nourish and empower people so they can thrive across Middle and West Tennessee. With your help, we rescue donated surplus food from grocery stores, farmers, and others—diverting it from landfills to instead feed and uplift our neighbors. Together, we’re building a future where everyone in our community is food secure and zero food is wasted.

Did you Know?

  • 1 in 7 neighbors face hunger
  • 1 in 6 children face hunger
  • 1 in 4 black neighbors face hunger
  • 1 in 5 latino neighbors face hunger

How will funds be used?

$.96 of every dollar donated to Second Harvest goes directly to our feeding programs.

Follow Second Harvest Food Bank:

Instagram: @2harvestmidtn

Facebook: Click here

