Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 22

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 20, 2025) – The Nashville Predators Foundation will host its first Hockey Fights Cancer Night of the season on Saturday, Nov. 22 when the team takes on the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT. The Preds Foundation looks to build off the support seen during its Hockey Fights Cancer efforts last season, which raised $229,365.25 for the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund.

“We are excited to host our first Hockey Fights Cancer Night of the 2025-26 season,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “These nights are incredibly impactful for our organization as we use our platform to support cancer patients and their families. We are asking SMASHVILLE to join us in the fight against cancer through bidding in our silent auction or donating directly to the 365 Fund. Every dollar we raise goes straight to pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt."

Since its inception during the 2013-14 season, the 365 Fund, created by former Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne and former Predators captain Shea Weber, has raised over $4 million in donations and in-kind contributions to advance pediatric cancer research efforts at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

"We are so very grateful for the long-standing support of the Nashville Predators and the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund that spans well over a decade and that truly has made a difference in the lives of children and their families," said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. "Each season, we look forward to the Hockey Fights Cancer games that highlight our partnership with the Nashville Predators, raise support for childhood cancer efforts and also celebrate our pediatric cancer patients. I absolutely love to see the joy and hope that the Nashville Predators and Hockey Fights Cancer bring to our patients and families during these events."

The night will feature six patient ambassadors from Monroe Carell who will take part in various in-game activations including:

High-fiving the team as they take the ice for warm-ups

Meeting with the game’s referees pregame as part of the NHL Officials Association’s Zebras Care initiative

Joining the team on-ice for the starting lineup and national anthem

Participating in a ceremonial puck drop

Riding the Zambonis

Welcoming the team back to the ice for the second period as the Mayor of SMASHVILLE

Additionally, Predators goaltender Juuse Saros will wear a specialty mask that he designed to honor those in the Predators organization who have recently battled cancer. Included on the mask are Predators Locker Room Attendant Craig “Partner” Baugh; Sheila Crisp, wife of former Predators broadcaster Terry Crisp; Lexi Rogers, daughter of Predators Head Equipment Manager Pete Rogers; and the late Erin Daunic, wife of Predators broadcaster Willy Daunic. Fans can bid on the mask in the Preds Foundation’s Hockey Fights Cancer auction by texting PREDS to 76278. The auction will close at the start of the third period of the game on Nov. 22. Vaughn Hockey donated the mask, and David Gunnarsson of DaveArt donated the paint job.

To help make a bigger difference, the Preds Foundation is calling on SMASHVILLE to support Hockey Fights Cancer, the 365 Fund and the imperative cancer research taking place at Monroe Carell. Here are ways fans can get involved:

Wear lavender to the game on Nov. 22.

Bid on silent auction items – such as Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, the specialty mask designed by Juuse Saros and more - by texting PREDS to 76278.

Donate to the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund. The goal is to raise $36,500 through these donations.

Purchase tickets to the Nov. 22 Hockey Fights Cancer game through this link. Each ticket package includes a limited-edition SMASH CANCER hat from the NASH Collection, and a portion of each ticket sale will be donated to the 365 Fund.

Purchase a lavender "I Fight For" foam puck in honor, or in memory, of someone fighting cancer. For $10, the buyer will receive one puck and one will be added to the Hockey Fights Cancer net at Bridgestone Arena, which represents all those we are fighting for in Smashville. Stop by the Foundation table (section 106/107) during a Preds game to purchase.

Purchase Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise at the Foundation table (section 106/107).

Purchase mystery pucks ($35) and mystery mini sticks ($25) from the Foundation table (section 106/107).

Fill out an "I FIGHT FOR" sign at these zones around the arena: Lexus Lounge, Foundation Table (outside section 106/107), fan information desk (outside section 331) and on the Bridgestone Arena plaza.

Stop by the Gift of Life table by section 117 on the concourse to join the bone marrow registry.

Follow @PredsNHL and @PredsFoundation on social media as we highlight our Hockey Fights Cancer heroes.

Hockey Fights Cancer is a joint initiative of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association and powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research presented by AstraZeneca. In its 27th season, Hockey Fights Cancer unites the global hockey community through storytelling and meaningful events to fundraise for cancer research, to educate and empower more fans to learn about cancer risk factors and to take action to get screened for certain cancers. Every season, each team hosts a Hockey Fights Cancer night – typically in November – to raise awareness and funds for their local cancer community. The Predators host two, with the second night taking place on Thursday, Feb. 26 at the game against the Chicago Blackhawks. More information about the second Hockey Fights Cancer night will be shared later.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The Preds Foundation’s mission is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2024, the Preds Foundation raised over $3 million dollars. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded almost $30 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit www.nashvillepredators.com/foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.