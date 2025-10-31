Pucks for Autism Organization Headed Back to Nashville, Set to Play Game at Home of the Preds

The Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames won’t be the only athletes on Bridgestone Arena ice this Saturday.

Pucks for Autism, an organization founded with the goal of hosting hockey events to raise awareness to support those with autism, will be hosting a charity game at the home of the Preds following the Nov. 1 contest with the Flames.

For a third year, Pucks for Autism will visit the Music City with support from those in the Predators organization, including some who will play in the game, alongside athletes who don’t let autism stop them from enjoying the game they love.

As Pucks for Autism President Shawn Pfeiffer explained, this is much more than just a passion project surrounding the sport he’s been enthralled with for as long as he can remember.

“I have a son that's on the spectrum, so that's my inspiration behind Pucks for Autism,” Pfeiffer said. “It’s really about bringing the community together, and I want to help people understand not only the challenges my son faces so that they can be more empathetic to those types of things, but I also want people to realize all the great qualities that he brings to the table.

“That's one of the things that I love about Pucks for Autism and our events is that there are times where I can take my son in public, and people can be a little bit judgmental about the way that my son reacts to certain circumstances. But in our events, nobody bats an eye. Everybody accepts people for who they are, and it's a safe space, and that's one of the things that I'm proud of.”

There are plenty of other reasons for that pride in what’s been built, too.

Pucks for Autism has now hosted events in upwards of 15 different NHL venues while working alongside those member Clubs, and those games come with customized jerseys that are focused on autism awareness and tailored to the event itself.

The organization also gives back to a number of different initiatives that support the autism community, including helping to fund an adaptive playground for a school while allowing individuals of all abilities to participate in their events.

“That's one of the things that's very heart warming for me to see is just how the hockey community comes together to support these athletes and to make sure that they have a good time,” Pfeiffer said. “They get excited and support those athletes, and having a son that’s on the spectrum, I don't think there's anything that gets to the feels more than to see people show that level of compassion. Because that’s, naturally, what I want my son to experience.”

The partnership with the Preds began back in 2023 when Nashville’s AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, reached out to see if the NHL club would be interested in getting involved after the Ads had previously hosted an event. From a Predators perspective, the opportunity to join the cause to raise awareness and support for those with autism through the sport of hockey was too enticing to pass up.

And that was music to Pfeiffer’s ears.

“The Predators have been fantastic,” Pfeiffer said. “There’s a lot of people within the organization that participate in our skate that are big advocates for what we do… And everybody loves the city of Nashville. There’s a lot of things to do, and it’s just an incredible spot, so it’s been great.”

Pfeiffer had an idea of what the hockey community was capable of, but to see compassion through his own specialized lens? Well, as a hockey fan - and, more importantly, a father - there’s nothing better.

“It's been awesome, and I think the best part is the experience that we help create for these athletes to participate in these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities,” Pfeiffer said. “Every NHL venue that we've been to has been super supportive and wants to find ways to help support our mission and initiative. And that - it’s been incredible.

“To see the players light up, and you see some of these players do like the [Alex Ovechkin] jump into the boards [after scoring a goal], and it's hard to not get the thrill that they get. I wish there were things in life that I got that excited about, and just to see how happy they are, how great the people are on the ice, it’s awesome.”

To learn more about Pucks for Autism, click here to visit their website, or follow them on social media.