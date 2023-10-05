Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Hurricanes

The Nashville Predators will wrap up their 2023 home preseason slate on Thursday, when they host the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

The Preds and Bridgestone Arena will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night on Thursday, honoring the Hispanic culture that helps make Nashville such a vibrant spot to live, work and play.

Roster Report

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down from 61 players to 27 – 17 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. An updated training camp roster can be found here.

Of the 27 players attending Preds training camp, 20 will dress for Wednesday’s game. Nashville’s roster for the game can be found here.

Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced on Monday that the team had claimed forward Samuel Fagemo on waivers from the Los Angeles Kings. Fagemo appeared in nine games for the Kings last season, tallying three points (2g-1a), including his first career NHL goal on Dec. 3 vs. Carolina.

The 6-foot, 200-pound forward spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign with the AHL’s Ontario Reign, where he was fourth on his team in points with 44 (27g-17a) in 63 contests during his first full North American season. His 13 power-play goals were the second-most among Ontario skaters and were tied for the fifth-most in the AHL. Fagemo will make his Preds preseason debut on Thursday and wear No. 11.

Last Time Out

The Preds dropped a 5-4 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a preseason exhibition on Saturday. Tommy Novak led Nashville with two goals. Head Coach Andrew Brunette was impressed with the team’s compete level and continues to be pleased with their adjustment to a new system.

“I really liked their compete and their energy,” Brunette said. “They made some mistakes, which is going to happen, but we kept ourselves in it right to the end.”

Hispanic Heritage Night

In conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month, the Preds are partnering with the Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce (TLACC) to host Hispanic Heritage Night at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday. A Plaza Party will commence at 5 p.m. CT prior to puck drop at 7 p.m.

That pregame plaza party will feature a DJ, food trucks, face painting, mechanical bull, a drumline performance by Nashville SC’s Latin American support group La Brigada de Oro, plus local vendors from the Hispanic community. Additionally, the first 2,500 fans who attend the game will receive a custom lanyard at the door.

During the game, Warner Chappell recording artist, Kat Luna, will perform the national anthem. Fans will have an opportunity to visit the Nashville Predators Foundation auction to bid on customized Hispanic Heritage jerseys, designed by local artist Izamar Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s vibrant design weaves together the national flowers from each Latin American country, and each flower pays tribute to the several Mesoamerican civilizations from Latin America. Proceeds from the auction will be donated to organizations that directly impact the Latino community.

The special jerseys and nameplates will be auctioned off to benefit organizations in the Latin community through the Preds Foundation and GUIDER programs. Text PREDS to 76278 to view items and to bid. At the game, you may purchase a Hispanic Heritage Night mystery puck for $20 at the Preds Foundation area outside section 106/107. All pucks are signed by current Nashville Predators players.

Additionally, fans who buy a special Hispanic Heritage Night ticket package will receive a T-shirt featuring Rodriguez's design with their purchase. Click here to purchase the special theme package.

Watch & Listen

Thursday’s game will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com.

Fans may also listen to the games on 102.5 The Game with Pete Weber and Jay More on the call and pregame, postgame and intermission coverage from Max Herz.