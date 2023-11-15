News Feed

Forsberg, Josi Score for Preds in 3-2 Loss to Ducks

Predators Recall Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Ducks, Nov. 14

Local Artist Captures Ryan O'Reilly's Storied Career in 'Collage-Style' Portrait

Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 18

Bridgestone Arena/SS&E Nominated for Three Pollstar Awards

Preds Fall 7-5 in 'Frustrating' Back-and-Forth Affair with Coyotes

'An Honor to Follow in Their Footsteps': Veterans of Smashville Reflect on Military Service

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Coyotes, Nov. 11

Blog: On the Road with Kiefer Sherwood (Part II)

Forsberg Scores Twice as Preds Fall to Jets, 6-3

Preds Prospect Report: Prokop and Matier's Hot Start & Del Gaizo's Debut

Preds Players Predict Winners at 2023 CMA Awards

Preds Give Up Early Lead, Fall 4-2 to Flames

Blog: On the Road with Kiefer Sherwood (Part I)

Inside Marc Del Gaizo's Journey from a 'Blue Collar Family in New Jersey' to the NHL

GAME DAY: Preds at Flames, Nov. 7

O'Reilly Has Hat Trick, Four Points to Lift Preds to 5-2 Victory Over Oilers

Preds Turkey Tourney Returns on Nov. 25

Registration for Outdoor Ball Hockey Tournament Includes T-Shirt, Discounted Preds Tickets and More

turkey tourney web
By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Nashville Predators Turkey Tourney is back for 2023 – but this year, with a twist. Rather than running a 5K to burn off those Thanksgiving calories, the Preds are inviting fans of all ages to an outdoor ball hockey tournament on Saturday, Nov. 25.

This year’s Turkey Tourney will be a 3v3 ball hockey tournament, hosted outdoors at the Lee Company Dek Hockey rink in Bellevue (located next to the Bellevue YMCA), on Saturday, Nov. 25. Players will register individually, and be placed onto teams by our Hockey Department staff. Each $25 registration will come with a team t-shirt and a four-game guarantee. 

“We are so excited to transition our annual Turkey Tourney to ball hockey this year to make the game more accessible to more people,” Preds Director of Youth Hockey Fan Development Kristen Bowness said. “This is an action-packed ice hockey weekend throughout Smashville, so I’m thrilled we are still able to play our favorite game by simply swapping out our skates for running shoes.”

The tournament will be divided into four divisions – 8U, 10U, 12U, 13+ and Adult – making it a perfect activity for the whole family to enjoy. All that is required to play in the tournament is a stick and athletic, close-toed shoes. For those who don’t have a stick, there will be extras on hand. Gloves and shin guards are recommended, but not required.

“Ball hockey is great for learning and understanding the game with similar skill development and boosting hockey IQ,” Bowness said. “By eliminating the skating element, more people who may not have much on-ice experience can still play with their family and friends.”

Each team will consist of up to seven total players – six “skaters” and one goalie. Teams will play three round-robin games, and then be placed into either a championship or third-place game depending on their performance in the round robin segment. Games will be 15-minutes long each round, played 3 vs. 3 on half of the full size dek rink.

Registration for the Turkey Tourney will remain open until Wednesday, Nov. 22. Registered participants will also have access to purchase discounted tickets to the Predators home game against the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 26 at Bridgestone Arena.

To register for the 2023 Turkey Tourney, click here.