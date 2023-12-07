Preds Prospect Report: Rookie of the Month Aiden Fink

Aiden Fink is having himself a banner year.

In June, the 19-year-old saw his dreams come true and simultaneously entered the pantheon of hockey history as the final draft pick of David Poile’s storied 51-year NHL career.

The Predators prospect’s year has only picked up steam since then.

Now 17 games into his freshman season with Penn State, the 19-year-old winger leads the Nittany Lions in assists (13) and points (22), while sharing the lead in goals (9). He is additionally tied for third in points and fifth in goals among all NCAA freshmen.