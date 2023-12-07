Preds Prospect Report: Rookie of the Month Aiden Fink

Get Up to Date on Nashville's Top Prospects Around the World

Fink Prospect Report
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Digital Media & Content Producer

Aiden Fink is having himself a banner year.

In June, the 19-year-old saw his dreams come true and simultaneously entered the pantheon of hockey history as the final draft pick of David Poile’s storied 51-year NHL career.

The Predators prospect’s year has only picked up steam since then.

Now 17 games into his freshman season with Penn State, the 19-year-old winger leads the Nittany Lions in assists (13) and points (22), while sharing the lead in goals (9). He is additionally tied for third in points and fifth in goals among all NCAA freshmen.

In November, Fink led the Big Ten Conference and tied fifth nationally in goals (8), recording a six-game goal and point streak (8g-6a) - including three consecutive games with at least three points - in the process.

For his efforts, Fink on Friday was named the Hockey Commissioners Association’s Rookie of the Month, becoming the second player in Penn State history to receive the honor.

The HCA nod wasn’t the only historic marker the Calgary native notched for the Nittany Lions last month.

On Nov. 18, Fink recorded the 11th hat trick in Penn State history, helping his club to a 5-3 victory over Michigan.

The Predators prospect returns to the ice Friday, as Penn State faces Wisconsin. Click here to read more on Fink’s historic month.

And click here to view this week’s Predators prospect report.

