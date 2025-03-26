Preds Prospect, Hobey Baker Finalist Develops Into One of College Hockey's Top Players

Most NHL hopefuls don’t find out they’ve been drafted while they’re in the midst of walking home from an English class on a college campus - but Aiden Fink isn’t like most of his peers.

When Fink’s named was called by former Predators General Manager David Poile in June 2023 - the final selection ever made in the GM’s illustrious career - the young forward was just getting his first taste of life at Penn State University with summertime classes ahead of his freshman hockey season with the Nittany Lions.

And somehow, in that moment, he managed to contain most of his excitement.

“I think I did pretty good, kept it pretty tame, didn’t want to cause a scene or anything like that,” Fink laughed via phone when recalling the instant he saw his name. “But honestly, that’s a dream that any kid has - to get drafted for the NHL. I was lucky enough for Nashville to take a chance on me, and over the years, I think I've proven myself to be a really good hockey player.”

Isn’t that the truth.

Less than two years later, Fink has not only acclimated to the collegiate ranks, but he’s become one of the best players in college hockey.

The sophomore is a Top 10 finalist for the 2025 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, an honor presented annually to the top player in NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey. Additionally, he’s the first Nittany Lion to ever be recognized as a finalist.

“Even just to be a Top 10 finalist, it's a dream that every kid has to win that award,” Fink said. “So, being a Top 10 finalist is super cool.”

Fink was quick to credit his linemates - Reese Laubach and Danny Dzhaniyev - for his successes this season, but the Calgary, Alta., native has also put in the work.

A 52-point season has allowed Fink to not only set a new Penn State single-season record, but he also tops the Big Ten conference in points, and his 1.41 points-per-game mark is first in the nation.

Fink’s head coach at Penn State, Guy Gadowsky, has called the 5-foot-10 forward one of the hardest working players he’s ever coached. So, where does that work ethic come from?

“I'm always trying to get better at the game that I love,” Fink said. “I think it came from just being able to play the game that I love. This game, you never know when it's going to be taken away from you. I kind of use the motivation that any shift can be your last shift, so it’s just going to be your best shift you've ever had. I definitely think I'm a very hard working player.”

Those efforts have more than paid off this season, and after Penn State began the campaign winless against its conference in eight tries, the Nittany Lions have found themselves with a berth in the NCAA Tournament - a date with Maine in the second regional semifinal on Friday.

Fink had plenty to do with that turnaround, and while getting to this point hasn’t been easy, the 20-year-old is certainly enjoying himself.

"The second half of the season has been probably some of the most fun I’ve had playing hockey in my life,” Fink said. “Everyone was counting us out. No one thought that we had a chance. And when we came back in the second half, we were all motivated. We were all determined to make the tournament… Winning is fun, right? You always want to win. When you win, you have a really good time. Energy is high in the room and everyone's attitude is just through the roof. Honestly, I think this has been the most fun year of hockey I’ve played.”

Of course, like all NHL draftees, Fink has higher aspirations down the road. He’s already attended two Development Camps in Nashville over the past two summers, and he figures to do so again in the months ahead.

Like all Predators prospects, he has check-ins throughout the season with Nashville’s development staff while also striking a balance to stay focused on his current assignments on the ice and in the classroom - a key in remaining even-keeled at this stage of his career.

“I don't like to think about the next step until my season is over, just because I want to stay focused and committed to [the Nittany Lions],” Fink said. “It’s definitely a little difficult. Obviously, every kid wants to play in the NHL. I want to play in the NHL. I want to make that jump, but you’ve just got to keep a level head and keep it off your mind until the offseason.”

For now, he’s focused on helping his team carry their second-half surge into the tournament where, just like the NHL, anything is possible.

“I’m just going to take it one step at a time,” Fink said. “I don't want to think about the future when I have a game in front of me. I’ll just take it one game at a time, and whatever happens, happens. And I'm excited either way.”