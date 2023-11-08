Preds Players Predict Winners at 2023 CMA Awards

The 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards take place tonight at Bridgestone Arena, leading the genre's biggest names to descend on 501 Broadway to celebrate the year that was in country music.
Who do the Nashville Predators players think will walk away with the top hardware in the industry? Some categories were toss-ups, others runway favorites - but none were unanimous.
Tune into ABC tonight at 7 p.m. CT to see which of these country-loving Preds players has the best ballot.
Dante Fabbro:
- Single of the Year: “Fast Car” by Luke Combs
- Vocal Group of the Year: Zac Brown Band
- Female Vocalist of the Year: Ashley McBryde
- Male Vocalist of the Year: Morgan Wallen
- Entertainer of the Year: Morgan Wallen
- New Artist of the Year: Megan Moroney
Michael McCarron:
- Single of the Year: “Fast Car” by Luke Combs
- Vocal Group of the Year: Little Big Town
- Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
- Male Vocalist of the Year: Jelly Roll
- Entertainer of the Year: Lainey Wilson
- New Artist of the Year: Megan Moroney
Cody Glass:
- Single of the Year: “Fast Car” by Luke Combs
- Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
- Female Vocalist of the Year: Kelsea Ballerini
- Male Vocalist of the Year: Morgan Wallen
- Entertainer of the Year: Morgan Wallen
- New Artist of the Year: Zach Bryan
Cole Smith:
- Single of the Year: “wait in the truck” by HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- Vocal Group of the Year: Midland
- Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
- Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
- Entertainer of the Year: Morgan Wallen
- New Artist of the Year: Zach Bryan
Colton Sissons:
- Single of the Year: “wait in the truck” by HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
- Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
- Male Vocalist of the Year: Jelly Roll
- Entertainer of the Year: Luke Combs
- New Artist of the Year: Zach Bryan