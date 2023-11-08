News Feed

Preds Give Up Early Lead, Fall 4-2 to Flames

Blog: On the Road with Kiefer Sherwood (Part I)

Inside Marc Del Gaizo's Journey from a 'Blue Collar Family in New Jersey' to the NHL

GAME DAY: Preds at Flames, Nov. 7

O'Reilly Has Hat Trick, Four Points to Lift Preds to 5-2 Victory Over Oilers

GAME DAY: Preds at Oilers, Nov. 4

Preds Prospect Report: Molendyk's Magic & Sward's Stache

Preds Score Twice on the Power Play in 4-2 Loss to Kraken

GAME DAY: Preds at Kraken, Nov. 2

Preds Players Serve Nashville During Annual Community Relations Week

Preds Begin Road Trip With 5-2 Loss to Canucks

'He'll Play Till the Wheels Fall Off:' Ryan O'Reilly at 1,000 Games

GAME DAY: Preds at Canucks, Oct. 31

Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee

Josi Nets OT Winner as Preds Top Maple Leafs, 3-2

GAME DAY: Preds vs. Maple Leafs, Oct. 28

Bridgestone Arena Ranks Fourth in the United States for Ticket Sales

Preds Prospect Report: Graham Sward Shines in Opening Weeks of WHL Campaign

Preds Players Predict Winners at 2023 CMA Awards

Glass, Fabbro and Others Make Selections Ahead of the 57th Annual Awards Show

JAR04058

© John Russell

By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards take place tonight at Bridgestone Arena, leading the genre's biggest names to descend on 501 Broadway to celebrate the year that was in country music.

Who do the Nashville Predators players think will walk away with the top hardware in the industry? Some categories were toss-ups, others runway favorites - but none were unanimous.

Tune into ABC tonight at 7 p.m. CT to see which of these country-loving Preds players has the best ballot.

Dante Fabbro:

  • Single of the Year: “Fast Car” by Luke Combs
  • Vocal Group of the Year: Zac Brown Band
  • Female Vocalist of the Year: Ashley McBryde
  • Male Vocalist of the Year: Morgan Wallen
  • Entertainer of the Year: Morgan Wallen
  • New Artist of the Year: Megan Moroney

Michael McCarron:

  • Single of the Year: “Fast Car” by Luke Combs
  • Vocal Group of the Year: Little Big Town
  • Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
  • Male Vocalist of the Year: Jelly Roll
  • Entertainer of the Year: Lainey Wilson
  • New Artist of the Year: Megan Moroney

Cody Glass:

  • Single of the Year: “Fast Car” by Luke Combs
  • Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
  • Female Vocalist of the Year: Kelsea Ballerini
  • Male Vocalist of the Year: Morgan Wallen
  • Entertainer of the Year: Morgan Wallen
  • New Artist of the Year: Zach Bryan

Cole Smith:

  • Single of the Year: “wait in the truck” by HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
  • Vocal Group of the Year: Midland
  • Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
  • Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
  • Entertainer of the Year: Morgan Wallen
  • New Artist of the Year: Zach Bryan

Colton Sissons:

  • Single of the Year: “wait in the truck” by HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
  • Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
  • Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson
  • Male Vocalist of the Year: Jelly Roll
  • Entertainer of the Year: Luke Combs
  • New Artist of the Year: Zach Bryan