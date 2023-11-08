Preds Players Predict Winners at 2023 CMA Awards

The 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards take place tonight at Bridgestone Arena, leading the genre's biggest names to descend on 501 Broadway to celebrate the year that was in country music.

Who do the Nashville Predators players think will walk away with the top hardware in the industry? Some categories were toss-ups, others runway favorites - but none were unanimous.

Tune into ABC tonight at 7 p.m. CT to see which of these country-loving Preds players has the best ballot.

Dante Fabbro:

Single of the Year: “Fast Car” by Luke Combs

Vocal Group of the Year: Zac Brown Band

Female Vocalist of the Year: Ashley McBryde

Male Vocalist of the Year: Morgan Wallen

Entertainer of the Year: Morgan Wallen

New Artist of the Year: Megan Moroney

Michael McCarron:

Single of the Year: “Fast Car” by Luke Combs

Vocal Group of the Year: Little Big Town

Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year: Jelly Roll

Entertainer of the Year: Lainey Wilson

New Artist of the Year: Megan Moroney

Cody Glass:

Single of the Year: “Fast Car” by Luke Combs

Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Female Vocalist of the Year: Kelsea Ballerini

Male Vocalist of the Year: Morgan Wallen

Entertainer of the Year: Morgan Wallen

New Artist of the Year: Zach Bryan

Cole Smith:

Single of the Year: “wait in the truck” by HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

Vocal Group of the Year: Midland

Female Vocalist of the Year: Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Entertainer of the Year: Morgan Wallen

New Artist of the Year: Zach Bryan

Colton Sissons: