Preds Official Podcast: Peks Gets the Call

The Show Talks Pekka Rinne's Call to the Hall, Offseason Additions and What's to Come at the 2026 NHL Draft

Preds Official Podcast: Pekka Rinne Gets the Call to the Hall of Fame
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The busiest two weeks of the NHL offseason have arrived - and they began with a sweet surprise. The PoP is back to talk Preds legend Pekka Rinne receiving the call to the Hockey Hall of Fame, as well as some new additions to the Nashville front office. Plus, Brooks Bratten and Max Herz preview the 2026 NHL Draft and what's to come in the days ahead.

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