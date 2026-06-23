The busiest two weeks of the NHL offseason have arrived - and they began with a sweet surprise. The PoP is back to talk Preds legend Pekka Rinne receiving the call to the Hockey Hall of Fame, as well as some new additions to the Nashville front office. Plus, Brooks Bratten and Max Herz preview the 2026 NHL Draft and what's to come in the days ahead.
Preds Official Podcast: Peks Gets the Call
The Show Talks Pekka Rinne's Call to the Hall, Offseason Additions and What's to Come at the 2026 NHL Draft