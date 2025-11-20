Preds Foundation Takes Part in Annual KABOOM! Playground Build

In the heart of North Nashville, where small changes can take root and grow tall, the Predators Foundation spent a day planting seeds of possibility.

With the support of KABOOM! — a national nonprofit that works to end playspace inequity — the Preds Foundation participated in its 14th annual playground build. This partnership has helped to build new, state-of-the-art play spaces in communities across Nashville, helping expand access for families throughout the city.

This year, 150 volunteers, composed of Predators staff and partner organizations, worked together to build a brand-new playground for the residents of Andrew Jackson Courts, a community managed by MDHA (Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency). This was the second consecutive year the Preds brought a new playground to an MDHA community.

Six local businesses assisted with funding and building the playground: 102.5 the Game, 102.9 the Buzz, CAT Financial, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Jackson National Life Insurance and Piedmont Natural Gas. Bridgestone and Liberty Tire Recycling provided recycled tire mulch for the playground, which will elongate the life of the space.

“MDHA is housing in Nashville, and so they serve a lot of families and youth,” Preds Manager of Media Relations Abby Helper said. “In each neighborhood, kids deserve a place to play, and so doing it for a second year in a row just gives us the opportunity to give more kids the opportunity to play and just be kids.”

Throughout the day, a sea of gold T-shirts could be seen mixing concrete, moving mulch, and fitting together the golden pieces of the new play structure. For Preds staff, this is an event they look forward to participating in every year.

“It’s just so fun to see everyone, both in the organization and other organizations, helping out with the community and building things that are going to last,” Ryan Wess, a five-time KABOOM! volunteer and Preds staff member, said.