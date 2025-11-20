Preds Foundation Takes Part in Annual KABOOM! Playground Build

Nashville Staff Members, Volunteers Team Up to Build New Playground in One Day

PlaygroundBuild11.14.25-19
By Reagan Mahoney
Nashville Predators

In the heart of North Nashville, where small changes can take root and grow tall, the Predators Foundation spent a day planting seeds of possibility.

With the support of KABOOM! — a national nonprofit that works to end playspace inequity — the Preds Foundation participated in its 14th annual playground build. This partnership has helped to build new, state-of-the-art play spaces in communities across Nashville, helping expand access for families throughout the city.

This year, 150 volunteers, composed of Predators staff and partner organizations, worked together to build a brand-new playground for the residents of Andrew Jackson Courts, a community managed by MDHA (Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency). This was the second consecutive year the Preds brought a new playground to an MDHA community.

Six local businesses assisted with funding and building the playground: 102.5 the Game, 102.9 the Buzz, CAT Financial, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Jackson National Life Insurance and Piedmont Natural Gas. Bridgestone and Liberty Tire Recycling provided recycled tire mulch for the playground, which will elongate the life of the space.

“MDHA is housing in Nashville, and so they serve a lot of families and youth,” Preds Manager of Media Relations Abby Helper said. “In each neighborhood, kids deserve a place to play, and so doing it for a second year in a row just gives us the opportunity to give more kids the opportunity to play and just be kids.”

Throughout the day, a sea of gold T-shirts could be seen mixing concrete, moving mulch, and fitting together the golden pieces of the new play structure. For Preds staff, this is an event they look forward to participating in every year.

“It’s just so fun to see everyone, both in the organization and other organizations, helping out with the community and building things that are going to last,” Ryan Wess, a five-time KABOOM! volunteer and Preds staff member, said.

While the day of building offered Preds staff a shift from the everyday, the project signified a pivotal step forward for the neighborhood. For long-time residents of Andrew Jackson like Mary London, the impact this space will have on the children is invaluable.

“The kids didn’t have anything to do in the afternoon or when they were out of school, so now they have a beautiful park thanks to all of the volunteers,” London said. “I just can’t say thank you enough, because this shows us that somebody does care. They’ve given us so much love, and we’re just thrilled about it.”

As the day’s hard work drew to a close, the new playground was unveiled with a much-awaited ribbon-cutting ceremony. To celebrate the opening of Andrew Jackson’s newest addition, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell and MDHA President Dr. Troy D. White cut the ribbon, signaling the start of something new in the neighborhood.

“People love seeing mascots, but I think as much as anything, they love knowing that our professional sports teams work together,” O’Connell said. “We’ve seen the Predators Foundation work on multiple playgrounds, work on multiple things in the community, supporting multiple community initiatives, not just organization members, but senior leadership and the players. It’s so exciting to see that level of commitment to the city.”

A sense of accomplishment from staff and partners capped off a sunny day in North Nashville. But for residents of Andrew Jackson Courts, the moment marked the arrival of a much-needed space for their children to grow and play.

“When you look around the new playground behind me, you see a swing set, slides, and a playhouse. But if you look closely, you’ll see much more,” White said. “That swing set is there for the quiet kid. The benches are for moms to sit and get to know each other while their children play. The slides are where a child learns that going to new heights is not so scary after all. [This] playground serves as a lifeline for the neighborhood. It is a gathering place for everyone and a gathering place for a stronger community.”

