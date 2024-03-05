Preds Foundation Celebrates 25 Years of Impact at Silver-Studded GnashVegas Casino Night & Auction

The Nashville Predators rolled the dice to celebrate their 10th annual GnashVegas Casino Night and Auction presented by King Jewelers on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena.
The night was a 25th anniversary-themed, silver-studded affair as the ice transformed into a dazzling casino where fans could try their hand against their favorite players, enjoy local food and drink and snap photos with the team.
The silent auction surrounding the covered ice included signed memorabilia from the team, exclusive packages and experiences that will last a lifetime. This, along with the help of the fans in attendance, helped the Predators Foundation raise more than $185,000 to support the community.
Coming off an eight-game winning streak, fans and players were in high spirits going into the night. After netting his first career hat trick the night before, forward Cody Glass was the man of the night with fans excited to congratulate him.
“Fans have been great,” Glass said. “To experience a moment like yesterday was one of the best moments I’ve ever had in my life.”
As the night got started, the friendly competition began as the players debated who the card shark would be.
“Not Luke Evangelista. I don’t think he knows what he’s doing out there.” Glass added. “The best one would probably be Michael McCarron.”