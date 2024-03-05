Preds Foundation Celebrates 25 Years of Impact at Silver-Studded GnashVegas Casino Night & Auction

Predators Players Raise $185,000 for Foundation at Special 25th Anniversary-Themed Event

By Cassady Smith
The Nashville Predators rolled the dice to celebrate their 10th annual GnashVegas Casino Night and Auction presented by King Jewelers on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena.

The night was a 25th anniversary-themed, silver-studded affair as the ice transformed into a dazzling casino where fans could try their hand against their favorite players, enjoy local food and drink and snap photos with the team. 

The silent auction surrounding the covered ice included signed memorabilia from the team, exclusive packages and experiences that will last a lifetime. This, along with the help of the fans in attendance, helped the Predators Foundation raise more than $185,000 to support the community.

Coming off an eight-game winning streak, fans and players were in high spirits going into the night. After netting his first career hat trick the night before, forward Cody Glass was the man of the night with fans excited to congratulate him.

“Fans have been great,” Glass said. “To experience a moment like yesterday was one of the best moments I’ve ever had in my life.” 

As the night got started, the friendly competition began as the players debated who the card shark would be.

“Not Luke Evangelista. I don’t think he knows what he’s doing out there.” Glass added. “The best one would probably be Michael McCarron.”

Fans had the chance to go head-to-head with the players, pitting their skills against the team for a thrilling night.

Along with Glass, forward Ryan O’Reilly enjoyed his GnashVegas debut with a warm, Nashville welcome from the fans. 

“It’s nice to just meet people and get acquainted with them,” O’Reilly said. “I’m still fresh here and still getting my bearings. It is a great fanbase, everyone’s having a great time and they’ve been so polite and easy to talk to.”

O’Reilly, who also scored a goal the night before against the Avalanche, said it was great to be able to make an impact in his new community. 

“It’s awesome, just for all the money it raises, to know that it’s going to a good cause,” O’Reilly said. “The Preds Foundation does a fantastic job, it’s nice to be a part of that.”

Preds Foundation Director and Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King beamed as she talked about the overwhelming support from the team and fans.

“The momentum, the success of the team helps drive our fans who want to be here and meet the players,” she said. 

The Preds Foundation is committed to using its connection to professional sports to provide special resources and financial support for local youth-oriented organizations. Looking forward, King aims to donate $1 million in a single day, with GnashVegas success playing a major role in achieving this goal as the most popular event. Proceeds from GnashVegas will benefit hundreds of non-profit organizations in the Middle Tennessee community.

Predators Captain Roman Josi is no stranger to the event but did have a GnashVegas first this year.

“This was actually my first time dealing, I’ve never dealt before.” he said. “But it makes you realize how much you shouldn’t play blackjack, because I felt like I won all the time as a dealer.”

With the Predators celebrating their 25th Anniversary season, Josi reflected on his earliest experiences at the annual event. 

“I’ve been lucky enough to be here for a long time,” Josi said. “Even when I came for my first couple of years, to be a part of the community, the foundation, they do so much. I think it’s really appreciated by the people in Nashville and the Preds always take a lot of pride in being a part of the community.”

The energy was just as high wrapping up the night as Josi shared the excitement that both the fans and the team had been feeling throughout the evening.

As the night drew to a close, fans were presented with a unique chance to contribute a final donation to the Preds Foundation in exchange for a photo opportunity with the entire team. This exclusive moment, reminiscent of the "Boots and Bling" Casino Night in 2017, hadn't been repeated until this year, making it a truly special opportunity. 

To learn more about the Preds Foundation and the organizations it supports, click here.

