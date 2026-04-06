Preds Fall to Kings in Shootout

The Nashville Predators gained a point, but they ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Kings by a 3-2 final on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena. The result sees the Preds drop their first game of the current road trip in three tries with the Kings sliding back into the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Steven Stamkos and Roman Josi tallied for the Predators, and Juuse Saros made 26 saves through 65 minutes, but Nashville was unable to solve Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg in the shootout before the night concluded.

“It was another tight game,” Josi said. “Seems like every game is like that, and especially against these guys. I thought we played a pretty good game. I thought they were better in the first.I thought we played a lot better in the second, and the third was a good period for us. Obviously we didn't [get two points], but one is better than nothing. Tight game, playoff game, and all in all, we played a pretty good game.”

“It was a playoff hockey game,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought it was a lot of fun to be a part of. I thought both teams played extremely hard, were committed, wasn't a lot of room out there, and unfortunately, we didn't get the extra [point].”

The Kings outshot the Predators by a 12-4 count and had a 1-0 lead through the first 20 minutes, but in the second stanza, Stamkos tied the game during a 5-on-3 advantage with his 39th of the season.

Los Angeles regained the lead before the period was out, but in the final frame, it was Josi who tied the game to force OT. After the extra session solved nothing, Adrian Kempe was the only skater to score in the shootout to give L.A. the extra point.

From here, the Preds will now head to Anaheim to face the Ducks on Tuesday night to finish off a back-to-back set, and they’ll look forward to getting back in the win column as the playoff race continues.

“Anaheim is obviously one of those young, really fast teams and having a great season,” Josi said. “Every game is a playoff game. They're fighting for their spot in their standings. We're fighting for a playoff spot. So, get some rest tonight and right back on tomorrow.”

“I think just digest this one a little bit and re-energize, and it's going to be another fun game tomorrow,” Brunette said. “They're probably pretty angry [with where] they're at the last few games. It will be another playoff-type game, and I expect our group to be ready to go.”

Notes:

Preds defenseman Nicolas Hague did not play on Monday and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenseman Ryan Ufko took Hague’s spot in the lineup.

Prior to Monday’s game, the Predators recalled defenseman Jordan Oesterle from Milwaukee, but he was a healthy scratch alongside Ozzy Wiesblatt.

Nashville’s five-game trip continues tomorrow night in Anaheim with a 9 p.m. CT puck drop against the Ducks before finishing Thursday night in Utah.