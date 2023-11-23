Preds Extinguish Flames with 4-2 Victory at Home

During the ceremony, Predators CEO Sean Henry announced the formation of the Preds GOLDen Hall, and Poile would be its first inductee. The Preds GOLDen Hall will honor players and other individuals who have positively influenced and shaped the SMASHVILLE community over the franchise’s first 25 years and beyond. In addition to being inducted in the inaugural 2024 class, Poile will also serve as the Preds GOLDen Hall’s chairman and as the leader of its selection committee. More details on the Preds GOLDen Hall will be available in the coming months.

THEY SAID IT

McDonagh on where Nashville has improved the most this season:

“It's little things. It’s details; it's tracking back; it's getting the puck out of our zone, not making pretty plays and not forcing things… We've had some leads and lost some a while back, but you learn from those and you understand that there's no small player out there. I lloved everybody's effort all night long. We stuck with it and had a great game.”

Sissons on his assessment of the game:

“It certainly took us a minute to get going in the first, but we really got to our game in the second and third and controlled most of it, and really just performed really quite well from top to bottom on the lineup.. [The first period] was just sloppy. We were losing some battles and just not taking care of the puck and giving them too many easy looks. [Saros] made some big stops to keep things tight there in the early going, but we found our game pretty good.”

Carrier on what Nashville did well in the win:

“I think we were relentless. We had more confidence with the puck as well, making some plays and taking care of the puck. I think we had a few turnovers in the first, but we got going after that. I think we looked good with the puck and hopefully we can build on that and go in St. Louis, and get a big win again.”

O’Reilly on Nashville’s win streak:

“Winning these last few games is huge and hopefully gives us some confidence and momentum. We’ve just got to keep it rolling. We’ve got a chance to play every other day, and we’ve got a chance to climb back into this hunt. There are good lessons from all these games; whether we're playing with the lead or we’re down, we're kind of sticking with it. We're not deviating from our game plan. We're sticking to our structure and working from there.”

Head Coach Andrew Brunette on learning to play with a lead:

“I think it's a little bit of an understanding of where we're at. I think it's a little bit of confidence… Every little play matters. Every puck makes a difference in the game even though you don't think it does – just that mentality. It gets easier when you continuously think that way and play that way.”

Brunette on the return of McDonagh:

“He's somebody that's arguably the best in the business at closing games, so he understands how to win games and when to make the right plays and the right decisions. So as a coach, you feel comfortable when you see him out there. He can play against anybody, and his understanding, his IQ of winning, is extremely high.”

UP NEXT

The Predators travel to St. Louis for a Central Division matchup with the Blues on Friday. The puck drops at 2 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.