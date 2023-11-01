Preds Begin Road Trip With 5-2 Loss to Canucks

The Nashville Predators scored two goals 30 seconds apart in the first period but ultimately fell to the Vancouver Canucks, 5-2, on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.

Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson recorded a hat trick to lead his team to victory, while Kevin Lankinen made his first start of the season in net for Nashville and stopped 22 of 26 shots faced.

Sam Lafferty lit the lamp first for the Canucks, deflecting a Quinn Hughes shot past Lankinen at 13:45 of the first period. An defensive-zone breakdown for Vancouver gave way to a Colton Sissons goal at 16:10, tying the score at 1-1. Just 30 seconds later, Gustav Nyquist provided a screen in front of the net that allowed Dante Fabbro to bury a goal and give Nashville a 2-1 lead.

Canucks center J.T. Miller received two minor penalties late in the first period (hooking and unsportsmanlike conduct against Filip Forsberg) late in the first period, causing Vancouver to start the second period shorthanded. With Tyson Barrie also in the penalty box for hooking against Pius Suter, Pettersson beat Lankinen blocker-side at 4-on-4 to tie the score at 2-2. Vancouver re-took the lead on Pettersson’s second goal of the period, a power-play snipe from the right face-off circle at 16:38 of the second.

Nils Höglander and Filip Forsberg traded interference penalties early in the third period, and Miller put away his own rebound at 4-on-4 to extend Vancouver’s lead to 4-2 at 4:11 of the final frame. Pettersson completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 17:02 for the 5-2 final.

With the loss, Nashville moves to 4-5-0 on the season and is now 0-2-0 against Vancouver.